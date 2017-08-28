Free admission at Maine lighthouses Sept. 9

ELLSWORTH — Climb into nautical history Saturday, Sept. 9, during Maine’s 9th Annual Open Lighthouse Day.

Visitors will enjoy free entry to 25 lighthouses throughout the state that day. Locally, the list includes Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse in Acadia, Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse on Swan’s Island, Dyce Head Lighthouse in Castine and Isle au Haut Lighthouse.

The popular event, which is sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard, the state Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation, draws between 15,000 to 18,000 visitors annually.

“This event highlights not only Maine’s heritage, but the spirit of the Maine people,” said Steve Lyons, director of the Maine Office of Tourism. “Every lighthouse comes with stories of faithful service, and in many cases heroism. Maine’s pride in our maritime history can be seen in the dedication of the many local volunteers and ‘friends’ who maintain these significant historic structures.”

With more coastal lighthouses than anywhere else in the nation, Maine is often referred to as “The Lighthouse State.” Beginning in 1791, lighthouses were built to help navigate mariners through dangerous waters and Maine’s many small islands, ledges and shoals. By the turn of the 20th century, at least 70 lighthouses guarded Maine’s seacoast, deepest rivers and even one lake. Today, 66 of these lighthouses still stand.

Many of Maine’s lighthouses can be visited by land; others can be viewed by boat. Participating lighthouses will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Maine Open Lighthouse Day unless otherwise noted. Entry to lighthouses and lighthouse tours are free, with donations optional. Some parking and transportation costs to lighthouses are additional.

For details and a map of the 2017 participating sites and attractions, visit http://www.lighthousefoundation.org/maine-open-lighthouse-day/.