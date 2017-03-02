Fishermen’s Forum opens tomorrow

ROCKPORT — The 42nd annual Maine Fishermen’s Forum gets under way tomorrow morning at the Samoset Resort with a day largely devoted to Maine’s shellfish industry and wraps up Saturday evening with a gala dinner dance.

Over the next three days, more than a thousand fishermen, scientists and state and federal fisheries regulators from throughout New England and Canada’s Maritime Provinces will gather to exchange information and views in more than two dozen meetings and seminars covering a wide range of topics affecting the fishing industry.

In addition to the seminars and meetings, the forum will feature an enlarged trade show with exhibits from boatbuilders, engine and electronics manufactures, marine suppliers and a wide range of governmental and nonprofit organizations engaged with the fishing industry.

For information, contact Chilloa Young, the forum coordinator, at 442-7700 or [email protected]