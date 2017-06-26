Film on eels in Stonington July 11

STONINGTON — The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries is hosting a free film screening of “The Mystery of Eels” at the Stonington Opera House on Tuesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m.

The film’s narrator, artist James Prosek, will be in attendance. The film takes viewers on a journey to unlock the secrets of eels and learn about the iconic role they’ve played in culture, economics and ecosystems around the globe.

For more information, call 367-2708 or email [email protected]