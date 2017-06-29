Exhibit kicks off classic yacht celebration

CASTINE — The Castine Yacht Club will kick off its annual classic yacht celebration with an Aug. 2 exhibit of boats from the board of K. Aage Nielsen, a genius of 20th century yacht design, at the Castine town dock and a symposium at Maine Maritime Academy chaired by Doug Adkins.

Maynard Bray and Tom Jackson, authors of “Worthy of the Sea,” the definitive Nielsen treatise, will help orchestrate the presentation.

A dozen Nielsen-designed boats have already signed up for the event, but so far Snow Star, shown at last year’s Eggemoggin Reach Regatta, isn’t on the list.