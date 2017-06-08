Elver season ends June 8, 2017 by Stephen Rappaport on News, Waterfront ELLSWORTH — Maine’s elver season ended Wednesday. By most accounts it was successful. The Atlantic States Fisheries Management Commission limited Maine harvesters to a landings quota of 9,616 pounds for this year. According to the Department of Marine Resources, as of 6 p.m. Monday, Maine dealers reported buying 9,281.269 pounds of elvers and paying harvesters a total of $12,088,884 — an average price of $1,303 per pound. The total quota is allocated among harvesters licensed by the state and the four federally recognized Indian tribes. As of Monday evening, DMR-licensed harvesters had landed just over 7,315 pounds out of a total quota of 7,566.3 pounds. Harvesters of the Houlton Band of Maliseet had landed about 87 pounds from their approximately 107-pound quota. Micmac Nation harvesters landed their entire 38.8-pound quota and Penobscot Nation harvesters had landed all but one pound of their 620-pound quota. Passamaquoddy harvesters landed slightly less than 1,262 pounds of elvers of the 1,283-pound quota allocated to the tribe. The 23-pound balance was deducted from this year’s quota to compensate for excess landings in 2016. Bio Latest Posts Stephen RappaportWaterfront Editor at The Ellsworth American Stephen Rappaport has lived in Maine for nearly 30 years. A lifelong sailor, he spends as much time as possible messing about in boats. [email protected] Latest posts by Stephen Rappaport (see all) Elver season ends - June 8, 2017 Urchin season dates don’t please all fishermen - June 6, 2017 UMaine, MMA scientists to study Bagaduce River - May 26, 2017