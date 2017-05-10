Elver buyer sets up shop in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH – The elver business is, like so many, more complicated than it may look.

At the front end, a few hundred licensed fishermen spend their nighttime hours from late March to early June netting the waters for the tiny juvenile eels that run by the millions from the ocean where they are born up the state’s streams and rivers to the lakes and ponds where they spend years maturing before heading back downstream to their spawning grounds in the Sargasso Sea.

At the back end are the farmers, primarily in China and Taiwan, who raise the elvers to market size in ponds or tanks for about a year, then sell them to processors to be smoked and shipped to Japan where most are served as sushi called kabayki.

Linking the fishermen and the farmers is a convoluted supply chain that gets the elvers from the streams to the dealers, most in southern Maine, who put together shipments of the valuable creatures to be trucked to New York’s JFK Airport for overnight shipment. At the very front of that supply chain are the buyers who set up shop in barns, warehouses or garages and purchase elvers directly from the fishermen who harvest them.

This season, Jesse Loring set up shop in an empty warehouse on Franklin Street and joined the small list of buyers in Ellsworth. Although he is only 30, and this is the first year he’s had a buying station in the city, he’s an old hand at elvers.

“I’ve been in the business since I was 10,” Loring said recently while waiting for a fisherman to bring his night’s landings into the shop. “In the early ‘90s my dad did it, the big ones and the small ones.”

An Old Town High School graduate and a member of the Penobscot Nation, Loring worked in construction for several years before enlisting in the U.S. Army at 23. As part of his four-year tour, he spent most of 2013 as an infantry sergeant in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan.

“We patrolled constantly,” Loring said.

In 2014, his enlistment ended, Loring returned to Maine “right before eel season” and tried to get an elver fishing license. He couldn’t get a license to fish, but he did get a dealer’s license from the Department of Marine Resources. That was step one.

Going from having a license to being in the business of buying elvers was a little more complicated. Although dealers no longer pay their fishermen in cash, they need a solid bankroll to back up the checks they issue daily. Loring was discrete about his business arrangements and wouldn’t say who he sold his elvers to.

“I met the right people, introduced myself, pitched,” he said. “It’s a pretty closed area. It didn’t happen right off.”

Loring said he now buys elvers from “a lot” fishermen, but the market is “very competitive.” With that in mind, he tries to offer the best price — around $1,200, he said — and “treat everyone fairly.”

Just as the elvers move upstream, as spring progresses and the water warms, so does the fishery. With that in mind, Loring plans to open a buying station in Brewer soon but he is still busy in Ellsworth.

Now, though, with about 1,626 pounds of quota left to be harvested before the season ends in June, a lot of fishermen have taken up their nets around Hancock County. The fishing is still “going great,” Loring said Monday, but now “the closer to Bangor, the better the fishing’s going to be.”

Loring said buying elvers “provides a decent amount of money” for him and his two young children “plus, it’s fun. It reminds me of deployment” in Afghanistan. It isn’t a year-round business, though, so when the season ends he turns his attention to Loring Outdoors, a company he owns that manufactures ice fishing gear.

Based in Old Town, the company sells online and wholesales its products to outdoor dealers throughout the state. Its key product is a fishing basket made from polypropylene rather than traditional materials.

“It’s the last basket you’ve got to buy for ice fishing,” Loring said.

Recently, Loring drove down to pitch his product to the giant outdoor outfitter Cabela’a at its store in Scarborough in southern Maine. He “jumped all the hoops” and came away with an order for 1,000 baskets.

Loring loves the outdoors.

“Winter’s the best part of the year,” he said. “There’s ice fishing.”

Besides ice fishing, Loring hunts and, as a Penobscot tribal licensed guide, is able to take people hunting on tribal trust lands. For the time being, though, he’s too busy buying elvers and building baskets to think about much else.