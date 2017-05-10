Downeast Regatta on the weekend horizon

CASTINE — The 19th annual Downeast Invitational Regatta will, weather permitting, get under way on Smith Cove Saturday morning with two days of racing 420 dinghies on the slate.

As of Monday, 20 teams from 16 schools had signed up to sail for two trophies: the Jim Modisette Memorial Downeast Regatta Trophy, given to the team that finishes first overall; and the Griff Fenton Trophy, given to the first place Maine school team and recognized as the Maine Schools Sailing Association Championship.

This year, schools as nearby as George Stevens Academy and Mount Desert Island High School and from as far away as southern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and northern Vermont are slated to sail in the event, hosted by Maine Maritime Academy. Also entered, though not eligible for the Fenton Trophy, are a number of community or “composite” teams including sailors from Maine schools without teams of their own.

The Downeast Regatta seems to often draw large fleets. Last year, more than 100 sailors from 20 New England high schools sailed in the regatta, won handily by the Tabor Academy Seawolves from Marion, Mass. The Yarmouth High School Clippers took home the MSSA Fenton trophy as the top Maine school team.

The Downeast is a fleet racing event, with each school fielding a team of two boats, each racing in a separate division. The winning team is determined by the lowest combined, two-boat score.

Sailing conditions could hardly have been more varied during last year’s regatta.

Saturday was clear, sunny and warm enough for sailors to race in T-shirts and shorts. In the morning, the winds were generally light and shifty, but by mid-afternoon the wind settled into a stiff southeasterly that put the boats on the rail and gave warning of what Sunday would bring — gray skies, spits of rain and a chilly wind that brought out dry suits and wooly hats.

With luck, the weather will be more cooperative this weekend. Currently, the forecast calls for partly sunny conditions with high temperatures in the mid-50s on Saturday and mostly cloudy weather with a 40 percent chance of afternoon rain and highs in the mid-50s on Sunday.