DMR’s Sea Run Fisheries Division gets new head

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources has announced the hiring of Sean Ledwin as the new director of the department’s Sea Run Fisheries and Habitat Division.

Ledwin takes over for Oliver Cox, who left DMR for a position with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Ledwin will supervise DMR’s staff responsible for data collection and analysis, research, management and restoration of Maine’s sea run species, including alewives, rainbow smelt, Atlantic salmon, sturgeon and eels.

“I’m very pleased to have Sean overseeing DMR’s Sea Run Fisheries and Habitat Division,” DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience in both field work and program administration which will serve DMR well as we continue to build on the successes we have had in restoring Maine’s important sea run species.”

Before joining DMR, Ledwin led the habitat division for the Hoopa Valley Tribal Fisheries program in Hoopa, Calif. In that position he was responsible for sea-run fisheries management, science and habitat rehabilitation on the Trinity and Klamath Rivers in Northern California.

From 2010 to 2012, Ledwin was a program manager/ecologist for NOAA Fisheries in Silver Spring, Md. He was responsible for administering Species Recovery Grants, which support management, research, monitoring and outreach activities that conserve species listed under the Endanger Species Act.

Ledwin spent one year as a Knauss Sea Grant Fellow for NOAA Fisheries, analyzing and developing actions required for the conservation of ESA-listed species. He also reviewed and provided technical assistance for plans supporting recovery of listed species.

Before joining NOAA Fisheries, Ledwin worked as a research and field biologist, conducting research on Pacific salmon and steelhead trout on the Yukon River in Alaska and the Columbia River in Oregon and Washington.

Ledwin received a BS in environmental science and policy from the University of Maryland in 2003, and an MS in fisheries and natural resource management from the University of Michigan in 2009.