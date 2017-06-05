DMR issues shellfish safety reminder

ELLSWORTH — As the summer season begins, the Department of Marine Resources wants to remind residents and visitors of a red tide closure along the southern section of the Maine coast.

Harvesting of mussels and European oysters is currently prohibited from the New Hampshire border to Pemaquid Point, including all of the offshore islands.

Harvesting all species of clams is prohibited from the Spurwink River to the New Meadows River.

DMR reminds recreational and commercial harvesters to abide by biotoxin closures.

Clams and mussels should only be harvested from open areas or purchased from certified shellfish dealers.

Consumers should never soak clams or mussels off a dock or a boat.

The DMR Bureau of Public Health tests clams and mussels continually and monitors the toxicity to ensure public health and safety. Marine Patrol and local shellfish wardens are actively enforcing the closures. If you are unsure whether an area is open or not, please contact a local Marine Patrol officer or the local municipal shellfish warden.

For more information, visit the Maine DMR Public Health website at maine.gov/dmr/shellfish-sanitation-management/closures/index.html.