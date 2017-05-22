DMR holds mussel, kelp farm scoping session

TREMONT — A public scoping session for a proposed aquaculture lease expansion to raise blue sea mussels was set for Tremont Town Hall in Bass Harbor Monday evening.

Evan Young’s existing lease site currently sits on 2.3 acres east of Hardwood Island in Blue Hill Bay, where he raises blue sea mussels and sugar kelp. Young has not yet filed an application for the proposed expansion.

Young was originally granted a 10-year lease on July 25, 2005, and was granted a lease renewal in 2015 with no objection from the public.

In order to receive a lease renewal from the Department of Marine Resources, the lessee must have complied with the lease agreement and the commissioner must determine that the lease is in the best interest of the state.

Don Eley, president of Friends of Blue Hill Bay, said that Young has been an “excellent steward” of the area. The conservation group weighs in on the benefits and concerns of aquaculture projects in the bay.

“He has done a great job, and if he needs a little more room, I think that is fine,” Eley said.

Monday’s scoping session was an informal meeting intended to familiarize the general public with the proposal, allow the public to ask questions of the lessee and the Department of Marine Resources and to provide those parties with information that can be used during a formal application process.