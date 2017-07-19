Death of Canadian whale rescuer hits home on MDI

CAMPOBELLO ISLAND, NEW BRUNSWICK — Canadian fisherman Joe Howlett, who died July 10 freeing a right whale from entanglement with fishing gear, was part of a close network of whale researchers and experts that spans the Gulf of Maine and Gulf of St. Lawrence. His was the first human death in the decades they have been doing this work.

Howlett, 59, helped to found the Campobello Whale Rescue in 2002. Campobello Island is located across the narrow entrance to Cobscook Bay from Lubec.

On the Maine side of the border, a team of Marine Patrol officers and Department of Marine Resources (DMR) staff is trained and equipped to respond to entanglements.

The Atlantic Large Whale Disentanglement Network coordinates disentanglement efforts and holds a permit issued by NOAA Fisheries in the United States to respond to whales tangled in fishing gear. NOAA officials collaborate with their Canadian government counterparts in the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), commercial fishermen and non-governmental research and whale watch organizations.

This network includes many College of the Atlantic alumni, including Mount Desert Island High School teacher Megan McOsker, who this summer joined a right whale research team in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Howlett had been hired to be captain of the research vessel Shelagh for the project, which was a collaboration between the Canadian Whale Institute, the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, Dalhousie University and DFO Maritimes. Phil Hamilton of the Cabot Center was the chief scientist on the project.

The Shelagh had been set up with equipment to help with disentanglements, but that was not the primary mission. The team was “conducting a biological survey of right whales in that area,” aquarium spokesman Tony LaCasse said, “which seems to be either an emerging or a historically underreported habitat for right whales.”

The July 10 operation, when Howlett died, was conducted from a DFO fast response craft. A NOAA Fisheries plane also was involved, helping the team on the water track and document the episode.

Of the 15 confirmed right whale deaths on the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada and the Gulf of Mexico between 2010 and 2014, the latest dates for which U.S. government figures are available, eight were caused by entanglements. Three of those were off Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and one was off Nantucket.

Those numbers have been blown out of the water this year as seven right whales have been found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in a matter of weeks. Some of those are believed to be caused by entanglement with snow crab fishing gear. The traps used in that fishery, which closed for the season two days early last week as part of efforts to protect the right whales, are much larger than the lobster traps common in Maine.

The Greater Atlantic Region Fisheries Office of NOAA Fisheries, which administers the disentanglement network, announced last week that it was temporarily suspending the program.

“They want to learn more about the specific events that contributed to the accident and then look at our procedures to see if there’s a way to lessen our chance of being in harm’s way,” said Sgt. Colin MacDonald of the Maine Marine Patrol.

A few days after that announcement, NOAA released follow-up instructions authorizing above-water assessments and documentation of entanglements, said Erin Summers of DMR.

“If we got called to an entanglement, we would still go out there, take a look, document it,” she said. “We would get NOAA officials on the phone. We’re not authorized to touch it until we talk to them, but we’re not just dropping it completely.”

Summers leads whale protection efforts for the DMR and is one of Maine’s representatives on the federal Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team (TRT), which designs rules intended to protect whales from fishing gear.

The TRT does not have any major meetings or decisions looming, she said, but Howlett’s death “will definitely affect the mood” in the group.

“There’s no impending regulatory response” besides the temporary suspension of the disentanglement program, she said.

“There’s concern that the species is in decline. It’s a big deal to lose more than one percent of the population in a few weeks. There is an air of urgency to start instituting something else, but there is no timeline right now.”

It will take years for information from the right whale necropsies currently under way to show up in the NOAA Fisheries documents, she said.

Her office is working on building and improving co-occurrence models mapping whale habitat and fishing grounds. They’re also at work testing the strength needed for the rope connecting lobster traps and buoys at the surface.

“It’s something we’re trying to get out ahead of,” she said, “so we’re able to respond in an educated and meaningful way when regulatory changes are proposed.”

“We don’t want to burden fisheries with more regulatory models before we understand what’s happening or regulate people where you’re not going to get a conservation benefit for the species,” she said. “The [Maine lobster] fishery has done so much work to get to a good place” working collaboratively with researchers and conservation groups to protect whale populations. We want to keep that relationship.”

Many of Howlett’s friends and colleagues from Allied Whale at COA, governments and fishing and research groups traveled to Campobello for Howlett’s funeral last Saturday.

“What a lot of people think about with Joe is what he represented — his love of the sea that superseded any kind of differences in opinion,” LaCasse said. “He was, and is, a role model to all of us in terms of recognizing that we all have a love of the ocean and figuring out what to do together to make it all work.”

