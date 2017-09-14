Corea Lobster Co-op refrigeration building plan approved

GOULDSBORO — Planning Board members on Sept. 5 unanimously approved a site plan from the Corea Lobster Co-op for construction of a refrigeration facility for its herring, according to Board Chairman Ray Jones.

Jones said about 45 or 50 people attended the meeting. The site plan review was the only item on the board’s agenda. Neighbors who own property within 1,000 feet of the site where the facility will be built were notified as required by law of the meeting and given a chance to voice their concerns.

Some who came had questions about noise that would be produced by the facility.

“I understand there are citizens around who are concerned,” said Corea Co-op manager and Prospect Harbor resident Warren Polk. “I think we answered their questions honestly, so I hope they feel better about the project.”

Polk said the building will be used to freeze and cool herring, which are used as lobster bait. He said noise may be a factor for neighbors, but it’s not a very loud noise.

“Like the refrigerator in your home, you can hear it when it kicks on,” he said. “It’s pretty standard in this industry for people who must store herring to store it in a cooler; otherwise it’s just sitting in the sun.”

According to Jones, board members approved the plan because it met all requirements as laid out in the town’s ordinances. The process included providing proof of site ownership, a layout for the plan, proof the applicant had financial backing and an engineering plan, among many other components.

“There was no legal reason not to pass it; it met all the commitments of the ordinance,” Jones said.

Jones said there are no zoning restrictions in Gouldsboro, but buildings are required to meet the design aesthetic of the area. The lobster bait facility will be a wooden building.

A neighbor questioned the deed for the land where the new building will sit, saying the construction might be happening on the abutter’s land. But Jones said the Planning Board agreed that was a civil matter and left it to the property owners to work out.

“Our permit was given with the understanding if they had a problem that’s their problem, not the Planning Board’s problem,” Jones said.

Polk said there isn’t a firm time frame for the building’s completion, though he thinks it will be constructed by early spring 2018, possibly sooner. Contractors are putting in place two insulated slabs on the property before the facility is constructed on top of them, he said.

The land was bought by Co-op officials in July, and on Aug. 16, they demolished a house that was on the site.

Polk said the relationship with neighbors wasn’t hostile regarding the project, but abutting property owners did have questions and concerns they wanted to address.

“I think at this point they’re fairly comfortable with everything and we’ll address if there are any more concerns,” he said.