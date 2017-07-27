Classic yacht regatta season opens on Penobscot Bay Friday

CAMDEN — The Downeast racing season for classic sailboats gets going this weekend with the second annual Camden Classics Cup regatta.

The three-day event, centered on Camden Harbor, includes a slate of competitive races for everyone from junior sailors in 420 dinghies and one-design sailors in Sparkman & Stephens-designed Dolphin 24 sloops to grizzled veterans sailing classic and vintage wooden yachts such as the, Nathaniel Herreshoff-designed 59-footer Marilee.

Launched in 1926, the elegant gaff-rigged sloop was one of 14 NY40-class yachts designed and built for the New York Yacht Club. Now, 91 years later, four of those boats, including Marilee, are still sailing.

The Camden Classics Cup weekend kicks off two weeks of classic yacht racing in Downeast waters.

Next Thursday, Aug. 3, the classic fleet will take part in the annual Castine Classic Yacht Race now in its 18th year. Hosted by the Castine Yacht Club, the race sends 30 or more classic and “Spirit of Tradition” yachts down Penobscot Bay, around the Robinson Rock bell buoy south of Islesboro to a finish off Curtis Island in Camden Harbor.

“The ‘big dogs’ will be Marilee, Black Watch, Santana and Hound,” said Race Committee Chairman David Bicks.

The Sparkman & Stephens-designed 68-footer Black Watch was first launched in 1938. The 55-foot S&S-designed schooner Santana, first launched in 1935, once belonged to Humphrey Bogart.

Hound, a 59-foot sloop designed by K. Aage Nielsen, will be the star of the assemblage of Nielsen yachts on display in Castine Harbor on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 2, as part of the Castine Classic Yacht Race celebration. At this writing, as many as 17 yachts from Nielsen’s board, some built in Maine but many built in Denmark or Germany, are expected to be on hand at the Castine town dock.

At 4 p.m., author Douglas Adkins will chair a symposium in Maine Maritime Academy’s Delano Auditorium featuring, among others, Tom Jackson, co-author with Maynard Bray of the leading treatise on Nielsen, “Worthy of the Sea” and senior editor of WoodenBoat magazine; Matt Murphy, editor of WoodenBoat magazine; naval architect Bill Peterson; and owners of several of Nielsen’s best known yachts.

For information on the Castine Classic Yacht Race or the symposium, visit www.castineclassic.com.

On Friday, much of the fleet will sail the Camden Feeder Regatta and race from Camden to Brooklin to congregate in the harbor off the shores of the WoodenBoat School, before heading out on Saturday for the 33rd Eggemoggin Reach Regatta sailed in the waters of Jericho Bay.

The Camden Classics Cup will usher in Camden Classics Week featuring a variety of maritime-related events and destination racing to Castine, Brooklin and the outer islands, plus youth sailing and events.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.camdenclassicscup.com.