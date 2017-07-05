BROOKLIN — Just as Bay Road curves round to the right and enters this tiny coastal village, a roadside sign proclaims Brooklin as the “boatbuilding capital of the world.”

Although Brooklin has long been home to a fine boatbuilding tradition, and many superb boatbuilders, that roadside proclamation always seems a bit excessive. Perhaps, though, it was really prescient.

Last Thursday, Brooklin Boat Yard launched Toroa, a 22-meter (74-foot) lifting keel sloop designed by, and built for, Botin Partners, a firm of naval architects based in Santander, Spain. Named for the northern royal albatross indigenous to the South Island of New Zealand and about as high-tech as it is possible for a modern sailing yacht to be, Toroa will spend the next couple of years sailing around New England, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean before setting out to voyage around the Pacific.

Not so well known in the United States, Botin Partners has had a glittering presence on the international yacht racing and America’s Cup circuits. Founding partner Marcelino Botin served as principal designer for Team New Zealand from 2004 to 2011. He then worked as a designer for the Italian challenger for the just ended America’s Cup sailed last month in Bermuda.

With its designs being built all over the globe, Botin Partners could have chosen any yard in the world to build its own boat. It chose Brooklin Boat Yard.

“I have no idea how he heard of us,” BBY owner Steve White said on Monday. A visit to the yard while the German Frere-designed Foggy, launched two years ago, was under construction ultimately led to the order.

Though far from the longest yacht built by BBY, Toroa seems enormous. With a length on deck of just over 74 feet, about the same as Foggy, the boat has a maximum beam of about 20 feet running well aft from her plumb stem. Viewed from the helm in the aft cockpit, the boat’s wide decks sweep forward like the expanse of some vast, teak plain broken only by the raised deckhouse, varnished mahogany skylights, deck hardware and the lower reaches of the towering 92-foot carbon fiber mast.

Toroa is as innovative below the waterline as she is above. The helm controls linked twin rudders set well aft. Most impressive, perhaps is the hydraulically controlled lifting keel that increases the boat’s draught from about 8 feet to just under 15 feet when lowered.

The hollow, stainless steel keel fin is fitted into a carbon box that extends from the boat’s bottom to the underside of the deck. At the top of the fin is a milled stainless steel plate that fits against the deck when the keel is raised and the bottom when it is lowered. The box contains several Teflon “cutouts” shaped to fit the fin and guide it on its journeys up and down.

The hydraulic ram — like all of the extensive hydraulics on the boat designed and fabricated by America’s Cup yacht supplier Cariboni in Italy — is mounted inside the hollow fin. A 15,000-pound lead bulb is fitted to the bottom of the keel as ballast. Toroa also is fitted with salt and fresh water ballast systems, adding about a ton of moveable weight.

Although the systems incorporate electric pumps for final drainage, “most of the pumping is done by gravity” White said, with water moving from one side to the other as the boat tacks.

Accommodations on board are elegant and spacious, with white painted bulkheads and mahogany trim. The large deck house contains a large navigation station to port and plenty of inside seating with good views even when the weather is poor.

Below is a large galley, with pewter countertops, to port and U-shaped settee around a folding leaf table adjustable for height.

Three comfortable staterooms, each with its own head and shower, are forward. Crew quarters for two, with its own air conditioning and heat, occupy the forepeak entered from an on deck scuttle. A “guard cabin” under the nav station provides crew quarters when the boat is at sea.

As elegant as Toroa appears, with its teak deck and rails and varnished mahogany accents, the boat is anything but traditional in its construction, White said.

The striking cabin trunk was built from a foam and carbon sandwich with varnished mahogany cladding inside and out.

The hull and deck structure comprise carbon and foam infusions with an interior lining of Port Orford cedar, Douglas fir frames laminated with carbon.

“We basically built a strip-planked plug and covered it with an outer skin of carbon,” White said. “It’s not a wooden boat. I wouldn’t allow it to race in the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta.”

Even if it were allowed, it might be a near thing though the classic wooden boat event is still a month away. BBY is waiting for much of the boat’s extensive hydraulic system — and a pair of technicians to install it — to be delivered by Cariboni before Toroa can even undergo sea trials.

“There’s so much we can’t test until the hydraulics are installed,” White said.

In addition to the lifting keel, the hydraulic system controls the boat’s two headsail furlers, bow thruster, anchor deployment system and windlass — all built by Cariboni — the Harken sheet and halyard winches, and the opening transom door that gives access to a lazarette where an inflatable dinghy is stored.

Despite its complexities, White said building Toroa “has been a very good experience, actually. It certainly expanded our horizons, both thoughts and designs.”

Next up from BBY is a custom 91-footer, currently slated for a 2018 launching. Beyond that, said White, “we’ve got a couple of people looking at projects.”

They’ll be hard pressed to be more interesting than Toroa.