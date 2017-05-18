CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy’s schooner Bowdoin got a new foremast this week as the historic Arctic explorer prepares for a busy sailing season.

On Tuesday morning, a crane from Hewes and Co. in Blue Hill lifted the 62-foot-2-inch spar high into the air and deposited its 12-inch butt gently through the ship’s deck and into the mast step below, with an assist from Bowdoin’s new captain, Will Mclean, student crew and MMA waterfront personnel.

The laminated spar, weighing about 2,800 pounds fully rigged, was built over the winter by shipwright Andros Kypragoras to replace a solid Douglas fir foremast stepped in 1993 that sailed with Bowdoin to the Arctic Circle and beyond before extensive rot rendered it unfit for further service.