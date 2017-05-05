Boaters hope to Trump ethanol rules

ELLSWORTH — A coalition of recreational boating and sportfishing interests is asking the Trump administration to change what the boaters consider to by the nation’s “broken ethanol policy.”

In a letter dated May 3, the American Sportfishing Association, the Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas cited, on behalf of the nation’s 12 million recreational boat owners, 46 million recreational anglers and 35,000 recreational boating businesses, concerns with the 2005 federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) law. The RFS mandates the blending of biofuels such as corn-based ethanol into the nation’s gasoline supplies.

When the law was adopted, it was assumed that Americans’ use of gasoline would continue to rise. The boating groups contend that gasoline usage has declined steadily since 2005, though, so the law now forces more corn ethanol into fewer gallons of gasoline.

While boaters and anglers need access to safe and approved fuels, it is unclear whether the gasoline usage argument cited by the marine industry groups is correct.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2006 the United States consumed about 3.38 billion barrels of gasoline. Although consumption declined steadily during the Great Recession, last year gasoline consumption stood at about 3.41 barrels (approximately 143.37 billion gallons), “the highest annual motor gasoline consumption on record” according to the EIA website.

The boating groups claimed in their letter that the RFS “has discriminatorily affected the boating public — groups of boaters and anglers who purchase fuel for their boats” and asks Congress “to set a new course for the RFS” that account of “the objective concerns expressed by the boating community.”

Because of their ability to damage marine engines, federal law prohibits the use of gas blends greater than 10 percent ethanol in recreational boats. However, as the RFS forces 15 percent ethanol and higher blends into the market, the chance of misfueling increases.

According to BoatUS, a 2016 Harris Poll found that 64 percent of consumers were not sure or did not pay attention to the type of gas they used. The boating groups contend that the increased production of 15 percent and other higher ethanol-blend fuels also reduces the availability of 10 percent ethanol and ethanol-free gas.

The letter asks changes such as ensuring that any future ethanol volume requirements do not exceed 9.7 percent of the nation’s total fuel supply so as not to “artificially” decrease the supply of ethanol-free gasoline, and implementing “new and more effective misfueling mitigation protections” to educate and protect all consumers.