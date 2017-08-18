At left is a fiberglass Scout 30 that features elegantly varnished topsides and plush interior. At right, a fishing boat built by master craftsman Ralph Stanley of Southwest Harbor and restored to yacht condition. At center is the former Fancy Stuff, built by Bunker and Ellis in 1973, which fished for lobster out of Vinalhaven until an exquisite restoration and conversion to small yacht by the Newman & Gray boatshop on Great Cranberry Island. PHOTO BY STEPHEN RAPPAPORT Boat show draws crowd of enthusiasts August 18, 2017 on News, Waterfront ROCKLAND — The Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show, celebrating its 15th anniversary on the Rockland waterfront last weekend, featured dozens of beautiful boats — small and large, power and sail, old and new, classic and near classic — from such Downeast builders as DN Hylan, Morris Yachts, Hinckley, Ellis Boat Co., Wilbur Yachts and the Classic Boat Shop. Among the more drool-worthy exhibits were two classic Downeast wooden “lobster yachts” and one modern replica designed to recapture the “golden age” of motorboating between the two world wars. The display included a fiberglass Scout 30 with elegantly varnished topsides, a fishing boat built by master craftsman Ralph Stanley of Southwest Harbor and the former Fancy Stuff, built by Bunker and Ellis in 1973.