Boat show draws crowd of enthusiasts

ROCKLAND — The Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show, celebrating its 15th anniversary on the Rockland waterfront last weekend, featured dozens of beautiful boats — small and large, power and sail, old and new, classic and near classic — from such Downeast builders as DN Hylan, Morris Yachts, Hinckley, Ellis Boat Co., Wilbur Yachts and the Classic Boat Shop.

Among the more drool-worthy exhibits were two classic Downeast wooden “lobster yachts” and one modern replica designed to recapture the “golden age” of motorboating between the two world wars. The display included a fiberglass Scout 30 with elegantly varnished topsides, a fishing boat built by master craftsman Ralph Stanley of Southwest Harbor and the former Fancy Stuff, built by Bunker and Ellis in 1973.