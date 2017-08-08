Big boat show coming to Rockland

ROCKLAND — August in Maine is a great time for boats, barbecue, beer and the Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors Show that opens on the Rockland waterfront on Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through the entire weekend.

Now in its 15th year, the show will feature nearly 150 boats — large and small, luxurious and down-to-earth — displayed both on land and in the water.

“Between all the stunning boats on the docks and on land and the Small Boat Love-In special event, this year’s show will be especially boaty,” Show Manager Gretchen Piston Ogden said in a statement. “It’s a particularly rich year in terms of variety and visual interest.”

Leading the pack will be Dasher, the first Hinckley Picnic Boat to roll off the line. Featuring jet power and a classy take on Downeast styling, Dasher marked a pivotal moment in Maine powerboat construction.

The boat was recently purchased by the Hinckley Co. for its collection, and will be making visits to boat shows and owner rendezvous around the country.

Several boats will make their first public appearance at the show, among them the MJM 35z, a brand-new 35-footer that combines the power-to-weight ratio and twin outboards of a center console with the snug cabin and ample creature comforts of a Downeast power cruiser.

Pleasure tugboats will be represented by the Ranger Tug R27, the first example of Ranger’s new outboard-powered tug yacht in the Northeast. With a single 300, it reportedly can hit 42 mph at the top end.

D.N. Hylan will be showing off Scraper, a 30-footer with distinctive sweeping sheer and ultra-low freeboard: Doug Hylan’s reinterpretation of a classic Chesapeake workboat.

In addition to new construction, the show will feature vintage yachts, including two gorgeously restored Bunker & Ellis wooden lobster yachts: Vera Lee, a 1973 36-footer presented by Classic Boat Shop, and Grayling, a 1954 35-footer restored by Johanson Boat Works.

At the show, sailboats on display will include Mashpee, a restored vintage Buzzards Bay 30, and C.W. Hood’s 32-foot daysailer, plus a variety of models from the likes of Cape Cod Shipbuilding, Classic Boatshop and Maine Cat.

The show was founded in 2003 by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine. Held annually in early August on the waterfront in Rockland, the event attracts thousands of visitors.

To honor the show’s 15th anniversary this year, each $15 adult ticket is good for all three days. Kids under 12 get in free. Gates open at 10 a.m. daily.

For more information, visit www.maineboats.com/boatshow or call (800) 565-4951.