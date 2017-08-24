Atlantic sloop nationals under way at KYC

BLUE HILL — The Atlantic Class sloops national championship regatta got under way on Blue Hill Bay Tuesday morning with a building sea breeze and a blue sky overhead.

Hosted by the Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club, a national championship regatta has been held every year since the Atlantic class sloops were first launched in 1929. This is the third time KYC has hosted the regatta since 2008.

The entry list for this year’s three-day event has drawn some 34 boats, almost two dozen representing the four Long Island Sound yacht clubs that maintain Atlantic class fleets — Cold Spring Harbor in New York, Cedar Point, Madison and Niantic Bay in Connecticut — to race against 12 boats representing KYC.

Last year’s Atlantic Nationals took place in July, hosted by the Niantic Bay Yacht Club on Long Island Sound. Bill Barton, representing KYC in his One 4 All, took home the Atlantic Class Championship Trophy. Barton also won the event in 2013.

The Atlantic sloops are among the oldest class of sailboats still racing in the United States. The first boats in the class were launched 88 years ago. According to the entry list, 17 of the original boats in the class are racing on Blue Hill Bay this week.

The first International One-Design sloops, with boats racing at the Northeast Harbor Fleet and with fleets in many other countries, was launched in 1936. The IOD World Championship Regatta is currently under way in the waters around Mount Desert Island, hosted by the Northeast Harbor Fleet.

The two boats are similar in some respects. Atlantic sloops are 30 feet 7 inches long, 21 feet 9 inches on the waterline, have a beam of 6 feet 6 inches and draw 4 feet 9 inches. The IODs are 33 feet long, 21 feet 5 inches on the waterline, with a beam of 6 feet 9 inches and draw 5 feet 4 inches.

The IOD is a much heavier boat, displacing 7,120 pounds compared to the Atlantic’s 4,449 pounds, and carries 426 square feet of sail compared with the Atlantic’s 377 square feet. Both boats are Marconi rigged.

The Atlantic National championship calls for a series of five races. Two each were slated for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, with the finale scheduled for Thursday. Friday has been held in reserve as a make-up day, if needed.

If the Nationals finish on schedule, the fleet will take part in a separate race around Long Island on Friday.

There is plenty of history behind the Atlantic class sloop.

The boat was designed by W. Starling Burgess, designer of Ranger and two other J Boats that defended the America’s Cup.

In the summer of 1928, he sailed from yacht club to yacht club on Long Island Sound in a 30-foot prototype “Atlantic Coast One Design” hoping to promote the creation of a class of fast boats that were identical for racing and could be used as a family daysailer as well.

Burgess took 80 orders for the boat during that first summer. Over the following fall and winter the wooden hulls were built in production-line fashion at the Abeking and Rasmussen shipyard in Germany. The first Atlantic Class sloops were delivered in 1929. Despite the onset of the Great Depression, the first 100 Atlantics were built and delivered to their owners by the summer of 1930.

The first fiberglass Atlantic was built by Cape Cod Shipbuilding and launched in 1954. Currently, both wooden and fiberglass boats, still built by Cape Cod Shipbuilding, race together.