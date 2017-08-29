Arctic changes, rising sea level will be lecture topics

BLUE HILL — The loss of Arctic permafrost, rising sea levels, increases in temperature, severe droughts, the melting Greenland ice sheet and ocean acidification are all evidence of climate change in plain sight. The devastating destruction and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey is another grim reminder of our changing weather and climate patterns.

Next week, scholar Jeremy Jackson will address the implications of these changes at a lecture sponsored by the Marine & Environmental Research Institute in Blue Hill.

Jackson was a high-level consulting scientist to previous administrations, including the U.S. Naval War College, and has expressed grave concerns for the environmental policies of current U.S. policy-makers that are backtracking on years of progress on managing climate change. Despite that, he also has evidence that there are definitely reasons to be optimistic about the future.

“There are signs that the public and much of corporate America have woken up and are already taking corrective actions,” Jackson says. “The rush towards renewable energy is unstoppable and entire states and local communities are rejecting the status quo to adopt genuinely sustainable practices.”

Jackson is the Ritter Professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and director of the Center for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography as well as a senior scientist emeritus at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in the Republic of Panama.

He will share his perspective in a talk, “From Problems to Solutions: Moving Beyond Environmental Doom and Gloom” in the MERI 2017 Environmental Lecture Series: “Climate Change and Our Ocean Planet.”

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. with a reception for the speaker at 5:30 p.m. at the MERI Center for Environmental Studies, 55 Main St., Blue Hill.

All MERI lectures are free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

For information, visit meriresearch.org, email info@meriresearch.org or call 374-2135.