33rd Eggemoggin Reach Regatta set for Saturday

BROOKLIN — More than 100 classic wooden sailboats raced in last year’s Eggemoggin Reach Regatta under fair skies and a spanking breeze.

This year, the weather god is threatening thunderstorms throughout Saturday but, if the weather cooperates, chances are another big fleet will be on hand to sail in the 33rd — hard to believe — edition of the event that is considered perhaps the top event on the summer classic wooden sailboat racing season.

The Eggemoggin Reach Regatta got its start in 1985 when Brooklin Boat Yard owner Steve White and his colleague Frank Hull thought it might be fun to hold a race for wooden boat owners. On the appointed day, 13 boats showed up.

Last year, 105 boats took part in the race and the fleet is now more or less officially capped at 125.

For most of its 32 years, the regatta has raced over a 15-mile course, starting off Torrey Island in the reach, then heading out into Jericho Bay, around Egg Rock and the Halibut Rocks, and finishing between Babson Island and Naskeag Point off the WoodenBoat School waterfront. That’s the course that will be used this weekend.

It its early days, though, when WoodenBoat magazine ran the event, the ERR was a bit more peripatetic.

In 1995, the ERR was held on Eggemoggin Reach, but sailed in the opposite direction from the course sailed in prior years, and now.

The 1994 event caused a lot of turmoil among lobstermen who fished in Jericho Bay, who were angry about extensive gear damage they believed was caused by the ERR fleet. In 1995, to avoid conflict with the fishing industry, the ERR started at Torrey Island but sailed westward through the Reach under the Deer Isle Bridge toward Pumpkin Island before returning to WoodenBoat.

In 1996 and 1997, according to Race Committee Chairman Richard Stetson, the ERR sailed out of the Dark Harbor Boat Yard on 700 Acre Island off Islesboro. Those events drew relatively small fleets.

After the regatta returned to its eponymous home in 1998, the race quickly grew to 125 boats. It is now jointly hosted by Brooklin Boat Yard and Rockport Marine.

On Saturday, the fleet of wooden sailboats will be divided among eight classes and, weather permitting, the first three — Vintage A, Classic A and Spirit of Tradition A — will get under way at 11 a.m. The last group, Spirit of Tradition B, will start at 11:40.

The Spirit of Tradition class comprises modern boats that combine contemporary performance and construction methods with aesthetics that reflect classic yachts from an earlier era.