2016 lobster landings set record

ELLSWORTH — Maine lobster fishermen landed a record 131 million pounds — valued at more than $530 million — in 2016.

In all, Maine’s commercially harvested marine resources topped $700 million in 2016, according to preliminary data from the Maine Department of Marine Resources. The value is nearly $100 million higher than the previous year’s total and is an all-time high.

“Mainers should take great pride in the success of our commercial fishing industry,” said Governor Paul R. LePage. “The hard working men and women who fish for a living along our coast have established Maine as a leader in the responsible management and harvest of seafood.”

For the second straight year, the largest single increase in value was in the lobster industry. The fishery saw the overall landed value jump by more than $30 million while the average per-pound value remained over $4 for the second year in a row, at $4.07.

The overall value of Maine’s lobster fishery was $533,094,366. When factoring in bonuses paid to harvesters as reported by 14 of Maine’s 19 lobster co-ops, the value jumps to $547,249,010.

The total catch was 130,844,773 pounds. Last year was the first that fishermen landed more than 130 million pounds. It was the fifth consecutive year in which Maine lobster harvesters landed over 120 million pounds.

“The historic landings reflect the hard work of our harvesters to build and sustain this fishery,” said Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher. “The exceptional value is the result of growing demand by consumers who appreciate both the quality of Maine lobster and the longstanding commitment to sustainable harvesting practices that characterize this fishery.”

Atlantic herring, the primary bait source for the lobster industry, also increased in value in 2016 to the tune of over $5 million. The total value was $19,019,337. This made herring Maine’s second most valuable fishery, despite a nearly 11 percent decline in landings.

“Overall herring landings declined in 2016 as a result of a lack of fish off-shore, resulting in demand that far surpassed supply,” Commissioner Keliher said.

Maine’s softshell clam industry dropped from second place in 2015 to third in 2016 with an overall value of $15,656,386. The decline in overall value reflected a 13.4 percent decline in per-pound value as well as a 20 percent decline in pounds landed.

“One significant factor that contributed to the decline in softshell clam landings was a closure of harvest areas between the Canadian border and Mount Desert Island associated with Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP) late in the season,” said Kohl Kanwit, director of the DMR Bureau of Public Health.

While the closure was minimized as much as possible through rigorous testing, many areas were closed for two to four weeks to ensure public health and safety.

Maine’s elver fishery was again by far the most lucrative of the state’s commercial fisheries on a per-pound basis at $1,430.51 a pound. Maine harvesters netted 9,400 of the 9,688 available pounds of quota for an overall value of $13,446,828, an increase of more than $2 million from the previous year. The overall value ranked the elver fishery as Maine’s fourth highest.

“While we can take this moment to celebrate the great value of Maine’s marine resources, we cannot lose site of the signs of change,” Commissioner Keliher said. “The agency and the industry must work to not only safeguard our iconic lobster fishery but also to work together on solutions that ensure the health and resiliency of all Maine fisheries.”

More landings data can be found at http://www.maine.gov/dmr/commercial-fishing/.