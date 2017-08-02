Virus strikes county computer system

ELLSWORTH — At least five Hancock County government computers at the courthouse were infected by a virus last week but have since been repaired.

The virus hit the county system July 26 but by the following day, everything was resolved, according to County Administrator Scott Adkins.

Adkins said Sierra Communications shut the system down over the phone lines and sent out technicians to begin resetting the system.

Five computers were taken back to Sierra’s office for further cleaning and inspection for the virus, Adkins said.

There is no word on whether any county records were compromised.

No state of Maine court computers were affected, according to Mary Ann Lynch, spokesman for the state of Maine judicial system.

Meanwhile, the Hancock County Commissioners at the board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday discussed the need to hire someone to provide oversight and planning for the county’s computer system.

The issue is arising because the county is beginning to work on the 2018 budget.

Commission Chairman Antonio Blasi reminded the board of Mount Desert Town Manager Durlin Lunt’s suggestion during last year’s budget work. Lunt had lobbied for the hiring of a full time administrator to handle the Spillman database. The database is used by the Sheriff’s Office as well as area law enforcement agencies.

Commissioner Bill Clark lamented that the county is providing its own IT [information technology] services “piecemeal department by department.”

“There’s no one doing overall planning and general upkeep,” Clark said.

Clark estimated the position might cost $75,000 to $80,000 a year.

Commissioner Percy “Joe” Brown said the cost would be higher and would probably require hiring two people.

“I don’t know if we’re looking at a part-time Spillman person and a full-time IT person,” Brown said.

“I think in a perfect situation our county IT person also does Spillman,” Clark said.

Blasi concurred.