Viner joins Free Clinic

The Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic has announced that Dr. Brant L. Viner, MD, is now volunteering at the clinic at the Mill Mall.

Viner was trained at the Boston University School of Medicine in internal medicine and infectious diseases. His most recent clinical and professional service was as a consultant in infectious disease at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.

Viner also has given of his time and talents in many Third World countries. Having studied languages and literature at Amherst College and Harvard University, he is fluent in Spanish, Portuguese and French.

The Ellsworth Free Clinic was started in 1993 by Dr. Leonidas Hayes to help meet the needs of the uninsured and the underinsured. By meeting those health care needs, many expensive trips to the emergency room, hospitalizations and serious complications from illness and injury have been avoided.

The clinic recently moved to the Mill Mall at 248 State St., Suite 16 due to growth and the need for more space. It is open by appointment only.

For an appointment with Viner, or one of the clinic’s other doctors, call 667-7953.