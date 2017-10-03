Veterans group build ramps for military matriarch, age 95

GOULDSBORO — Edna Gerrish, at 95 years old, didn’t want to walk in Gouldsboro’s Memorial Day parade earlier this year because her legs were giving her problems.

Gouldsboro resident Charles Flaherty, a veteran himself, realized she didn’t have a cane from the Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor. The museum offers free walking sticks to veterans. Flaherty and his wife, Barb, made sure that Gerrish got one.

Soon afterward, they realized there was something else they could do to help Gerrish. The entrance to her house was only accessible by a set of stairs, which were difficult for her to climb. The Flahertys, as members of the Patriot Riders of America, a motorcycle-oriented nonprofit group that seeks to support veterans, decided they would have their chapter build Gerrish a ramp.

Fifteen members of the group, and supporters from the Gouldsboro Veterans Committee, gathered at Gerrish’s house Oct. 1, and finished the ramp in one day. They worked from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and some came from as far away as Wiscasset and Bath.

The ramp was built according to specifications laid out in the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Barb.

“They told me I didn’t have to do anything,” Gerrish said. “They’ve been so good. You couldn’t have a better group work for you.”

Patriot Riders of America typically provides veterans with resources such as fuel assistance, nonperishable food, car repairs and stockpiles of furniture. The Flahertys said shelters in Bangor will contact their group to assist homeless veterans.

“It’s particularly hard for veterans in the winter if they run into financial difficulty,” Barb said.

On Oct. 22, the group will be building a new roof for a veteran in Bangor. According to the Flahertys, the group has projects fairly regularly. They’ll do escorts for deceased members of the military returning home, and form flag lines for different events.

From the beginning of 2017 until September, their chapter of the Patriot Riders group has held 68 events, the Flahertys said.

Gerrish is from a deeply military-oriented family. A veteran of World War II, her husband also served in the military and her father served during World War I. She became a Gold Star mother when her son was killed two days before his 20th birthday, serving in the Navy in Da Nang, Vietnam. Her nephew was wounded during the Vietnam War.

She said she was one of the only women in her family to serve.

“I’ve always been patriotic and my country’s always meant a lot to me,” she said.

According to Rosemary West, of the Gouldsboro Veterans Committee, Gerrish is one of about 135 veterans in the town. She said she was very happy the group decided to help Gerrish.

“We’re excited. This lady is very humble,” West said. “We want to honor her as one of our last World War II veterans.”

The Flahertys and West said Gerrish is very private and didn’t like the fanfare, but was grateful for what the Patriot Riders were doing.

“I think it’s wonderful. I don’t ask anybody for anything, but they offered,” Gerrish said. “They should be recognized because they do wonderful work.”