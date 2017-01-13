Vendors offering winter market in Brooklin

BROOKLIN — The stalwart vendors behind the Brooklin Farmers Market have created a winter lunchtime market on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market is located in the back of the Maine Hideaway (formerly the DragonFlye Inn) at 19 Naskeag Point Road.

Blossom Kravitz, owner of Brooklin Candy Co., is one of the organizers.

“We started it because with our general store still being repaired, we thought it would be nice to have a place where at least once a week, people could have a place to meet, chat, and have a little lunch,” Kravitz said. “There are four or five vendors usually with a variety of food items and sometimes craft people as well. We plan on continuing through mid-February as long as attendance continues as strongly as it has so far.”

On a recent Thursday, there were several options for a light lunch. The vendors include Marilyn’s Jam Session, Sandy’s Provisions, Haight Farm, Poland Family Farm who offered bread, soup, sandwiches and savory hand pies. There are also jars of jam to take home as well as eggs and locally grown meat.

Kravitz has a dessert table, featuring Brooklin Candy Co. truffles, turtles, chocolate bark and seaglass candy. Artist Kathryn Lanigan, doing business as Humble View Studio, has paintings for sale as well as what she calls Eggemoggin Reach Ephemera, including “Wrecked Whelk Gift tags.” Those are just as they sound, gift tags embellished with whelks.

The space is warm and there is plenty of seating to catch up on news and goings-on.

In related news, a Brooklin resident has started a Facebook page for the town to fill the information gap left by the absence of the Brooklin General Store bulletin board.

The store closed last winter and has been built anew. There is no word yet on when the store will reopen.

But meanwhile, a bulletin board where town news was posted is lacking.

“Without the store, there’s not even a literal bulletin board,” said Tracy Berhart.

So Berhart created a Facebook page called “Brooklin Bulletin Board.”

“It’s another way to get information out,” Berhart said.