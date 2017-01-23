UMaine System, Downeast Institute celebrate $2 million in expansion funding

MACHIAS — The University of Maine System and the Downeast Institute, home to the Marine Science Field Station of the University of Maine at Machias, announced on Friday that they will receive $2 million from the state’s Marine Economy and Jobs Bond.

The funds are part of the proceeds of a $7-million bond issue approved by Maine voters in 2014 and awarded to the Alliance for Maine’s Marine Economy to “facilitate the growth of marine businesses and commercial enterprises that create jobs and improve the sustainability of the State’s marine economy,” according to a statement announcing the grant.

“This is the culmination of 18 years of trying to get the attention of funders both in and outside of Maine to increase marine research in Downeast Maine,” Brian Beal, director of research for the Downeast Institute and a professor of marine ecology at the University of Maine at Machias, said Monday.

Founded by Beal in 1999, the Downeast Institute is located on the western shore of Great Wass Island near Jonesport.

The award announced last week is part of a $5-million investment from the state and private foundations that will be used to build and equip the nation’s easternmost, fully equipped marine research laboratory and education facility.

According to the announcement, the project will expand opportunities for Maine in the nation’s seafood industry. Domestic seafood consumption is projected to grow to 1.4 billion pounds of annual consumption by 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Historically, Beal said, marine research in Maine has been “biased” toward the southern part of the state. The Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences is located in Boothbay Harbor on the Midcoast, about 135 miles to the southeast of Beals Island.

“There’s been no place for marine scientists to hang the hats and bring their students to eastern Maine,” Beal said.

That is about to change.

The planned $5-million investment at the Downeast Institute will fund an expansion of the existing facility, including construction of a new 8,250-square-foot wet and dry laboratory structure, a 2,500-square-foot mezzanine in the existing shellfish production and research center and mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades to support the facility.

The final piece will be site work to support the facility. The investment also will include the purchase and installation of state-of-the-art equipment and air and seawater systems for experimentation on the impacts of climate change on Maine’s marine resources.

The $2 million in bond funding comes as a match to a $2-million gift in October 2014 from the Blue Hill-based Next Generation Foundation. Additional funding for the expansion project and the ongoing work of the facility totaling nearly $500,000 in targeted grants and $400,000 in support for small campus research will come from the University of Maine System-administered Maine Economic Improvement Fund.

“What we want is to create seawater ecology labs, dry labs and climate chambers,” Beal said.

The plans also incorporate a small reception area for visitors and a conference room for “60 or 70 people so we can eventually have seminars,” Beal said.

“Really, fisheries and aquaculture are what we do,” Beal said. “Our mantra is we really want to become the easternmost marine research lab in the United States.”

Dianne Tilton, executive director of the Downeast Institute, echoed that in a statement.

“The coast of Washington County is home to one of the world’s most pristine and ecologically important marine environments,” Tilton said. “We have an obligation to protect this resource for future generations and a growing opportunity to responsibly profit from it.”

According to Beal, “the first real seed in moving forward” to last week’s announcement came in 2010 when grants from the Maine Technology Institute and the National Science Foundation funded construction of a 100-foot pier, two large tidal pools and a modern classroom building.

In October 2014, representatives from the Next Generation Foundation visited the facility and, in short order made a $2-million gift.

“I guess they thought our work really meshed with their vision,” Beal said.

The foundation gift was supposed to fund the expansion but rising construction costs force the institute “to leverage that $2 million to $4 million,” said Beal, who characterized participating in the competitive bidding for a share of the state’s bond proceeds as “a very long process.”

With all that behind it, Beal said he anticipated that groundbreaking for the new facilities would take place in mid-July after completion of a series of youth marine science camps and teacher workshops is completed.

“We could start in May,” he said, “but we don’t want the machinery around.”

Asked if he found the prospect exciting, Beal responded, “So it is. So it is.”