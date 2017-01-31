UMaine-Machias could become Orono satellite campus

ELLSWORTH — University of Maine at Machias (UMM) will become a satellite campus of University of Maine-Orono if a plan approved Monday by the schools’ leadership moves forward.

“We think it’s going to make a big difference in the stability of the Machias campus and the ability to serve the people in the region,” said Dan Demeritt, executive director of public affairs for the University of Maine system (UMS).

A structure and governance team for the partnership includes UMaine President Susan J. Hunter, UMM Interim President Sue Ann Huseman, UMS Chief of Staff and General Counsel James B. Thelen, UMaine Board of Visitor Miles Theeman, UMM Board of Visitor Charles Rudelitch, as well as UMS Board of Trustees member Bonnie Newsom and Tamara Mitchell, UMS Organizational Effectiveness.

Demeritt said Machias has had trouble balancing its budget due to declining enrollments. The high school graduation rates in Washington County have decreased 30 percent over the past decade, he said. That decline is due to demographic changes.

“As a result we’ve had year after year of cuts to balance the budget,” said Demeritt. The university’s annual deficit grew from $400,000 a year to $1 million.

The spokesman said the questions became “how do we fix the bucket and what can we do working together to create more opportunity?”

The boards will be meeting again March 26 for a final vote on the proposed structure and governance for UMM joining UMaine-Orono.

If approved, the plan would take effect July 1, 2017.

UMM will host a community forum in February for the public to offer comments about the plan and ideas for implementation, Demeritt said.

“It’s like crowdsourcing,” Demeritt said. “The more people you have thinking about stuff, the better ideas you get.”

What will be different come July 1?

“There will be a lot more resources for the community,” Demeritt said. “The hope is that the students and everyday community don’t see anything different in terms of service or access.”

Students will still be able to start and finish their degrees at UMM. They also will be able to take courses at UMaine-Orono.

UMM currently has six faculty vacancies that will be filled, thanks to the partnership, he said.

“We don’t have any plans for layoffs right now,” Demeritt said. “The 2018 budget is coming in balanced without layoffs.”

Starting July 1, if the governance structure is approved, the UMM president will become an executive dean who will report to the UMaine president and serve on the president’s cabinet, provost’s council and dean’s council.

Over the next few years, the university will monitor the UMM campus budget so that the board can see how things are progressing, Demeritt said.