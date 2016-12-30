U.S. invests $6 million to help save fish habitat

ELLSWORTH — The long, winding roads of Downeast Maine might not look like they have many intersections, but in fact there are hundreds of streams and creeks passing through manmade tunnels underneath the asphalt.

The travelers on those watery roads are salmon, trout, turtles and a highway’s worth of microorganisms. The problem is many of the tunnels — culverts — are undersized or placed too high above the streams they connect for wildlife to pass through. Those culverts act as barriers that damage streams and require expensive maintenance.

But a new federal investment of $6 million — awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and channeled through the Nature Conservancy in Maine — will be used by tribal nations, private landowners and environmental groups to replace many of the culverts and restore more than 250 miles of fish habitat across northern and eastern Maine.

“Over five years we will receive $6 million, and then that money will go into individual projects, like for replacing two culverts on an individual road” said Kate Dempsey, the state director of the Nature Conservancy in Maine. “It would essentially be a grant to the landowner for those projects.”

The investment is one of 88 projects across the country that will receive $225 million in federal funding as part of the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), which announced the Maine investment last week.

Of those 88 projects, the Maine culvert repair idea was the top-ranked, meaning it received full funding for its implementation.

“They were really impressed with the innovative approach that we proposed and the breadth of the partnerships involved,” said Dempsey, about the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, which administers the RCPP.

The Nature Conservancy lists more than two dozen partnerships with groups such as the Atlantic Salmon Federation, Maine Audubon the Penobscot Indian Nation and the Passamaquoddy Indian Nation.

“When so many talented partners come together to address natural resource concerns, they bring innovative ideas and expertise that one agency or group might not have been able to develop alone,” said Natural Resources Conservation Service Maine State Conservationist Juan Hernandez in a press release. “The Regional Conservation Partnership Program is focused on encouraging these types of partnerships.”

One of those partnerships is with Project Salmon Habitat and River Enhancement (SHARE), an Eastport-based organization that does habitat restoration work for salmon, largely in Washington County rivers. Much of that work has involved road-crossing restoration.

SHARE’s executive director, Steven Koenig, explained the effect that a narrow culvert can have on an ecosystem.

“Let’s say you have a 5-foot-wide cold water stream and a 2-foot-wide culvert,” he said. “Debris gets in there and instead of a babbling brook the water gets backed up. Tree roots need oxygen and if they’re underwater all summer long the roots will drown.”

Koenig went on to describe how the drowned trees on either side of the stream lose their leaves, along with the shade they provide. Without shade or moving water, the stagnant stream becomes too warm for cold water organisms.

“That becomes a heated area and that’s bad for cold brook trout,” he said.

Even when the culvert is not blocked with debris, its narrow opening makes water shoot out “like a fire hydrant,” according to Koenig.

That makes it extremely difficult for species such as the endangered Atlantic salmon to swim upstream in search of food, resting places or spawning areas.

“If you’re a tiny fish and you can only swim upstream so fast, you’re stuck below of the culvert,” Koenig said.

There is an economic advantage to keeping those streams and fish species healthy.

According to the Maine Audubon website, fishing is the most popular outdoor sport in Maine, a state that supports the last remaining large intact population of wild brook trout in the Eastern United States.

If a narrow culvert is swamped with debris during storms such as Hurricane Irene in 2011, the storm water spills onto the road, obstructing traffic and causing expensive damage to the roads. Replacing those culverts with wider, less intrusive culverts allows species and sediment to flow more freely, Maine Audubon said.

“This type of work is of high priority because it’s at the right crosshairs of community needs, ecological needs and economic needs,” Dempsey said.

To help achieve its goals, the Nature Conservancy plans to acquire much more than the $6 million in federal funding.

“The other side of this award is that the partners and landowners will match funds,” said Thomas Abello, the director of external affairs for the Nature Conservancy in Maine. The matching funds should more than double the original $6 million investment over the next five years.

Since the award was only announced last week, the Nature Conservancy and its partners still have to finalize their plans on which exact restoration projects will be started first. But Koenig might already have a few ideas.

“We have a lot of projects on the Narraguagus River by Cherryfield,” he said. “Follow up to see how it looks like in June or July.”