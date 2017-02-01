U.S. ambassador to Lithuania shares insights on “small but loyal” ally

ELLSWORTH — The U.S. ambassador to Lithuania says President Donald Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States reflects a major worry of the American people.

“Our first priority is to protect Americans,” said Anne Hall, a University of Maine graduate with a home in Blue Hill. “One of the things many Americans are concerned about is security.”

“The measures that the White House took over the last few days were certainly aimed at taking steps to ensure that, indeed, America is a safe place for people,” Hall said in a telephone interview from Lithuania.

The U.S. ban is in effect for 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

A federal judge in New York Saturday night blocked the deportation of people stranded in U.S. airports under the executive action.

On another subject, Lithuania has long been in the process of building a fence along its southwestern border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, an area that is heavily militarized.

Hall said the “wall” is largely intended to curb smuggling of cigarettes, liquor, art and other goods.

“It’s not politically charged at all,” she said.

Hall said Lithuanians remain grateful that the United States refused to acknowledge Russia’s illegal annexation of their country of 3 million people prior to Lithuania’s independence in 1990.

“There are lots of longstanding ties between the two countries,” she said.

Hall said whenever the United States has asked Lithuania for help — such as in bolstering American special operations forces in troubled areas — the country has always stepped up.

“Whatever we ask of Lithuania, they are always ready to help,” she said. “They are small but loyal friends.”

Hall said the country also is self-reliant.

When the global economy contracted in 2009, Lithuania slashed civil service salaries and pensions and worked hard to increase its exports to Germany, which she called the major economic engine in the area.

“The Lithuanian economy is one of the most healthy in Europe,” Hall said. “It is growing at one of the best rates in Europe.”

She said the country also has made significant efforts to reduce its dependence on natural gas imported from Russia through the company Gazprom.

A year ago, Lithuania inaugurated a floating liquefied natural gas terminal, which Hall said the country financed itself.

“Now they have another place from which they can get their gas,” Hall said. “Gazprom in response has lowered prices.”

“It’s good for the economy, but it also has forced Russians to lower prices and act like more of a market player,” she said. “They (Lithuania) have taken some pretty bold steps to loosen the grip that Russia has had on them.”

Hall has long had a window into the world of international politics.

She grew up in Orono, graduated from UMO with a degree in international relations and earned master’s degrees in Latin American studies and public policy at the University of Texas.

Her interest in working abroad first started as a child when her father, a geology professor at UMO, regularly traveled to Antarctica, India, Eastern Europe and other remote locations.

Each trip culminated in a slide show when he returned home, she said.

She was hooked.

Hall took a written and then an oral exam with the State Department. The rigorous tests, she said, are intended to screen candidates suited to the Foreign Service as well as to determine in what positions they might be most successful, she said.

“People come into the State Department with quite a broad range of backgrounds,” she said. “Many come in having studied history, political science, languages or economics, but they are not limited to that.”

The written test covers everything from macroeconomics to history to American contemporary art.

If a candidate scores high enough on the printed test, he or she then meets for a full day with State Department officers for the oral exam.

“They put you through a whole series of exercises to see how you would do in that environment,” Hall said. “They are looking at how you reason, how you work through a problem.”

One exercise, she said, involves an “inbox” that is full of decisions that need to be made, conflicting invitations that must be considered.

“It’s an interesting day,” Hall said. “It’s wild, really wild.”

One of her strengths was in a language, Spanish, and she was sent to a tiny consulate in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It was a birth by fire. Hall’s posting was at the height of the drug wars in 1988-1989 and it was considered dangerous.

From 2001 to 2003, she served as the country officer for Norway and Denmark in the Office of Nordic and Baltic Affairs during the lead-up to the Baltic States’ 2004 entry into NATO and the European Union.

She was senior Cyprus country officer in the Office of Southern European Affairs from 2003 to 2005 and participated in negotiations in support of a Cyprus settlement.

From 2006 to 2009, Hall was principal officer and consul general of the American Consulate General in Krakow, Poland.

From 2010 to 2013, she was deputy chief of mission at the American Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania.

She has served as director of the Office of Central European Affairs in the Bureau of European and Euroasian Affairs.

In that capacity she was responsible for managing relations with Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lichtenstein, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Hall was appointed ambassador to Lithuania by President Obama in September 2016.

Each new posting is preceded by six months to two years of study — depending on the difficulty of the language.

As a result, Hall speaks Lithuanian, Polish, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and Portuguese.

“Our first priority as an embassy is to help Americans,” Hall said. “We also do a lot of public work, sharing American values, helping to strengthen democracy.”

She said she can’t imagine having lived her life any other way.

“I lived in China, which I liked very much. I lived in Taiwan and Shanghai for three years, Poland for three years,” she said. “It provides a wonderful perspective on what is happening outside the U.S. and on our own culture.”