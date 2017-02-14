After two-year hiatus, Frost Fest returning to Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — Though the weather outside has proven frightful this past week, Bucksport will soon have plenty of reasons to make it more delightful.

After a two-year hiatus, Frost Fest, the annual winter family fun day, is returning to the fields near the Miles Lane School on Saturday, Feb. 18. If the weather cooperates, there will be snowy mini-golf, ice skating, music and warm snacks of many kinds.

“Last year we didn’t have enough frost to fest in,” said Leslie Wombacher, the head of the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, which is organizing the event. This year should be different. “We’re supposed to stay below freezing the whole week, which is wonderful news.”

The ice skating will start at the outdoor rink near the Miles Lane School at 11 a.m. At the same time, the magician Phil Smith of Abracadabra Productions will bring his coins to perform one-on-one magic with people.

“He’s warmed up the crowds waiting in line for Portland Sea Dogs games,” Wombacher said.

Smith won’t be the only entertainer working the crowd. DJ Dennis of WERU Community Radio will put on some danceable music so that people can boogie while they skate, or while they play mini golf on a nine-hole course littered with obstacles made out of snow.

“We’re actually going to build the obstacles out of snow, but it’s a struggle to find volunteers,” Wombacher said. In past years, Wombacher herself has made tunnels and walls to make the courses more challenging. “We got a lot of snow forecast so we might be building it in the snow again.”

It will cost $5 for anyone 7 years old and older to rent a putter and ball. Anyone under 7 years old can play for free. Once players have paid, they can play the whole course twice. The money goes to the community parent teacher organization (PTO), which will be serving chili, steamed hot dogs and other snacks.

For those looking for a break from a round of golf or ice skating, there will also be a snow sculpture contest. In past festivals, sculptors have produced fine renditions of unicorns, giant fish, Winnie the Pooh, and the minions from the “Despicable Me” movies.

“A lot of the kids bring food coloring to color the snow,” Wombacher said.

At 3 p.m., a yet-to-be-determined group of volunteer judges will determine the winner of the snow sculpture contest. Now that the plans have all been set, the only thing left to do until Saturday is watch the forecast.

“Hopefully it will be 28 degrees and sunny on Saturday,” Wombacher said. “But weather can change.”