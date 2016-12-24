Two teens charged with Bucksport Road burglary and theft

ELLSWORTH — Two teenagers were charged Friday with breaking into a Bucksport Road business and stealing guns, tools and food.

Ethan Scott, 18, of Ellsworth, and a 17-year-old boy from Dedham were both charged with theft (class B) and burglary (class C). Scott was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail, while the Dedham teen was released to the custody of his mother.

The owner of R. Kane & Sons Garage called police shortly after 8 a.m. Friday to report that the garage was broken into during the night.

He said many items had been taken, including two rifles, a handgun and several hundred rounds of ammunition, along with several thousand dollars worth of tools (including four chainsaws) and what police said was a “large quantity of food,” including meat.

According to a news release from the Ellsworth Police Department, Officer Bart Tokas and Detective Dotty Small “immediately began an investigation” that led to the arrest of the two teens “a short distance away from the scene.”

Police said all of the stolen property was recovered. Assisting at the scene was State Trooper Chris Smith and his police dog.