Two suffer smoke inhalation, dog dies in Ellsworth fire

ELLSWORTH — A house fire Sunday morning caused extensive damage to a two-story home on Red Bridge Road.

Two women living in the house were transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The homeowner’s dog died from the smoke and heat.

Ellsworth Fire Chief Richard Tupper said at the scene that the report of a structure fire came in to the station at 9:45 a.m. An Ellsworth police officer was first on the scene. He assisted a woman living at the house, guiding her outside.

The fire was heaviest on the first floor, though flames had started to spread upstairs. Tupper said the first floor sustained heavy damage.

Two women inside the house were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Firefighters carried the dog out of the house and attempted CPR with an air pack and chest compression, Tupper said, but the dog could not be revived.

A state fire marshal was on the scene early Sunday afternoon to determine the cause of the blaze. Tupper said the fire marshal is called in whenever a fire results in bodily injury.

Fire crews from Lamoine, Trenton and Hancock assisted at the scene. Dedham firefighters stood by for Ellsworth.