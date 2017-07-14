Bucksport police: Two charged after report of a fight

BUCKSPORT — Late at night on July 4, multiple officers responded to a report of people fighting at a residence on Route 46.

As a result of the investigation, Nicholas Flores, 18, of Bucksport was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Amy Utley, 43, of Bucksport also was arrested. She was charged with domestic violence, assault, disorderly conduct and furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Erratic drivers

On July 3, police received a report of a vehicle swerving on the River Road. Officer Ryan Knight found the vehicle, stopped it, and, as a result of the stop, arrested Benjamin Silvernail, 21, of Bucksport on charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

On July 9, police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically on Route 1. Knight and Officer Steven Bishop stopped the vehicle and arrested Haley Harshaw, 48, of Owls Head on a charge of operating under the influence.

Arrests

On July 8, Nathan Drost, 24, of Sullivan, was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of his release on Route 1.

On June 23, Kyle Conner, 32, of Bucksport was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Conner was later bailed, but he was arrested again on July 1 for returning to the residence of his alleged victim. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

On June 24, Sara Malta, 22, of Bucksport was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, possession of scheduled drugs and for violation of the conditions of her release.

On June 27, Cecil Robbins, 65, of Bucksport was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of his probation. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

On June 30, Shane Ashe, 38, of Bucksport was arrested on a warrant out of Somerset District Court for failure to pay fines for failing to obtain a driver’s license.

The next day, Bruce Corrigan, 70, of Bucksport was arrested on a warrant out of Belfast for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal mischief.

The day after that, Thaddeus Macleod, 29, of Lincolnville was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and violating the conditions of his release.

Accidents

Police said Travas Thibault, 37, of Orrington was driving his jeep south on Central Street on June 23 when he failed to stop at the intersection with Franklin Street. Thibault struck a Subaru driven by Michelle Curtain, 49, of Bucksport, who was driving west on Franklin Street, police said. The collision caused $4,000 in damage to Thibault’s vehicle and $5,000 in damage to Curtain’s vehicle.

According to police, Benjamin Adams, 35, of Blue Hill was traveling north on June 25 on Route 46 when he struck a deer. The collision caused $1,800 in damage to his vehicle.

Police said Valerie Eldredge, 33, of Orland was pulling into a parking space at Hannaford supermarket on June 29 when she struck a vehicle last driven by Shelley Bowden, 48, of Verona Island. Each vehicle sustained $1,000 in damage.

The next day, according to police, Bich Nga Burrill, 67, of Winterport was parked at McDonald’s when a man struck her vehicle, causing $1,500 in damage. The man left an insurance card and left the scene.

A day later, police said, Robert Richard, 70, of Florida backed into a vehicle driven by Leon Seymour, 64, of Bucksport at the Hannaford parking lot, causing $1,200 in total damage.

Unattended death

A 56-year-old Bucksport man was found deceased on his property on Bucksmills Road July 8. Police said it didn’t seem suspicious, though the cause of death is still being investigated by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Summonses

Timothy Lewis, 45, of Hampden was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 49 miles per hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone on Bucksmills Road on July 8, police said.

Christopher Boyles, 22, of Prospect, was summoned for a seat belt violation on Central Street on July 8.

Debra Wallace, 60, of Searsport was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension on July 8.

Sara Small, 25, of Deer Isle, was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension and of operating an unregistered motor vehicle on Church Road on July 9.

Ashley Harper, 33, of Ellsworth, was summoned on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and for a seat belt violation on Route 1 on July 3.

Cody Rome, 27, of Brewer was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 57 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Route 46 on June 19, police said.

Eva Beauchemin, 32, of Smyrna was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 54 miles per hour in a 30 mile-per-hour zone on Route 1 on June 20, police said.

Caitlyn Bray, 20, of Blue Hill was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 70 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour-zone on Route 46 on June 22, police said.

Joanne Springer, 46, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle on Millvale Road on June 24.

James Eaton, 36, of Little Deer Isle was summoned on a charge of failure to produce insurance and warned for speeding on the Bucks Mills Road on June 25.

Rachelle Bell, 38, of Penobscot, was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance and warned for distracted driving on Route 46 on June 25.

Aedan Norvlaan, 25, of Poland Springs was summoned for a seat belt violation on Route 1 on June 25.

Emilee Jones, 22, of Brewer was summoned on a charge of reading while operating a motor vehicle on River Road on June 25.

Hannah Schelling, 33, of Bucksport was summoned on a littering charge on Central Street on June 25.

Steven Austin, 50, of Orland was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Route 46 on June 27.

Jacob Grandmaison, 25, of Bangor was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 74 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone on Route 46 on June 29, police said.

Margaret Mcininch, 43, of Verona Island was summoned on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia at the boat landing on Jacob Buck Pond Road on July 1.

Shane Jacobs, 30, of Orland was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 69 miles per hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone on Bucks Mills Road on July 2, police said.