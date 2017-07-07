Two women hurt Friday in two-car crash in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Two women were seriously injured in a two-car, head-on crash on the Ellsworth Road (Route 172) Friday morning.

Police said 66-year-old Nancy Bates of Blue Hill and 22-year-old Michaela Cole of Bangor both had to be taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said both women, who were the drivers of the two vehicles, had “serious injuries.” One of the drivers was not wearing her seat belt, but McCausland said he did not yet know which one.

There were no other occupants in the vehicles, according to police.

McCausland said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. It occurred in the vicinity of 668 Ellsworth Road, on the Blue Hill side of the Blue Hill-Surry Transfer Station.

One of the drivers — McCausland said it was not immediately clear which one — had crossed the center line, which led to the crash.

Trooper Travis Chapman of the Maine State Police is the primary investigator. He was joined at the scene by other State Police personnel including Corporal Dan Ryan.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Hill, Sedgwick and Surry fire departments, and County and Peninsula ambulance services also responded to the scene.

The Ellsworth Road was closed to through traffic for more than an hour, with traffic being diverted to Route 176 through East Blue Hill.

State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or might have information about what happened call 973-3700.