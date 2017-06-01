Trail improvements planned at Mariaville Falls preserve June 1, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Environment, News The Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s Mariaville Falls Preserve in Mariaville takes its name from a scenic set of stair falls on the West Branch of the Union River. Crews will head out later this month to work on improving the trails there.FRENCHMAN BAY CONSERVANCY/KEN CLINE MARIAVILLE — Trails to a scenic set of waterfalls, popular fishing destination and access point for boaters will get an upgrade in coming weeks. Starting June 19, a Maine Conservation Corps (MCC) crew will spend three weeks working to improve trails at the Mariaville Falls Preserve in Mariaville. The preserve is owned by the Frenchman Bay Conservancy (FBC), which received an award from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund to pay for the MCC crew. FBC reports that the 123-acre preserve “provides one of the only public access points to the West Branch of the Union River.” The preserve takes its name from a set of stair falls that can be seen from an overlook on the path. FBC said the MCC crew will “improve the trails and scenic overlook access at Mariaville Falls to prevent soil erosion and to provide better access to hikers of varying ability levels.” In addition to being a popular destination for anglers, FBC said Mariaville Falls gives kayakers and canoeists a place to directly access the Union River. For more information about the Mariaville Falls Preserve or FBC in general, visit www.frenchmanbay.org, find it on Facebook (Frenchman Bay Conservancy) or call 422-2328. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Trail improvements planned at Mariaville Falls preserve - June 1, 2017 Five dozen ticketed for not wearing seat belts - June 1, 2017 Students exhibit art at Camden National - June 1, 2017