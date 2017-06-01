Trail improvements planned at Mariaville Falls preserve

MARIAVILLE — Trails to a scenic set of waterfalls, popular fishing destination and access point for boaters will get an upgrade in coming weeks.

Starting June 19, a Maine Conservation Corps (MCC) crew will spend three weeks working to improve trails at the Mariaville Falls Preserve in Mariaville.

The preserve is owned by the Frenchman Bay Conservancy (FBC), which received an award from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund to pay for the MCC crew.

FBC reports that the 123-acre preserve “provides one of the only public access points to the West Branch of the Union River.” The preserve takes its name from a set of stair falls that can be seen from an overlook on the path.

FBC said the MCC crew will “improve the trails and scenic overlook access at Mariaville Falls to prevent soil erosion and to provide better access to hikers of varying ability levels.”

In addition to being a popular destination for anglers, FBC said Mariaville Falls gives kayakers and canoeists a place to directly access the Union River.

For more information about the Mariaville Falls Preserve or FBC in general, visit www.frenchmanbay.org, find it on Facebook (Frenchman Bay Conservancy) or call 422-2328.