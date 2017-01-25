Tradewinds coming to Orland

ORLAND — What is now a vacant lot at the corner of Route 1 and Route 46 may soon be a place to fill up your stomach and your gas tank.

Tradewinds Markets, which already has 10 locations across eastern Maine, including one in Ellsworth, plans to open up a convenience store, kitchen and gas station there as soon as this summer, possibly by late June.

Chuck Lawrence, who owns Tradewinds with his wife, Belinda, said his customers have asked him for years to open a store near Bucksport. This location on bustling Route 1 made it all the more attractive.

“It makes sense geographically,” said Lawrence, who is trying to build stores in and around the Bangor area. “It’s on the thruway to Blue Hill, where my main store is.”

Weighing in at 4,800 square feet, the new location will be about the same size as the Tradewinds Market in Eddington, but with some of the same offerings as its larger store in Blue Hill. That includes the “Made in Maine” section, which offers yogurt, grains, meats, marinated vegetables and raw milk from Maine farms.

“If you’re from Maine you want to support Maine, and if you’re from away you want a taste of Maine,” Lawrence said.

For those craving an out-of-Maine meal, the Orland Tradewinds also will have a kitchen that will whip up hot Chinese, Mexican, Indian and other international recipes alongside traditional cold cut sandwiches or hot pizza.

“It’s an amazing amount of variety,” said Lawrence, “more than just your conventional grab-and-go.”

For that reason, the location will be known as Tradewinds Variety Plus. If all goes according to plan, construction on the store should begin in early March. But first Tradewinds must acquire a permit from the Orland Planning Board.

“All businesses in Orland have to be approved for the site plan review ordinance,” said John MacBrayne, the chairman of the Orland Planning Board.

The board will have a meeting on Feb. 6 to discuss Tradewinds’ application, but that’s not the only green light necessary for the store to open.

Tradewinds will have to gather an additional permit from the Maine Department of Transportation for a curb cut on Route 1, and a permit from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for its gas pumps.

“But that’s separate from our deliberations,” MacBrayne said.

There will be three gas pumps with two nozzles each at the station, so that six cars can fuel up simultaneously.

The new Tradewinds will join a crowded field of gas stations and convenience stores on Route 1 in Bucksport and Orland.

In downtown Bucksport, Leadbetter’s is building a convenience store and gas station across from the existing Circle K/Irving store and gas station across the street. Leadbetter’s, which has a half-dozen locations in the Bangor area, also will have a car wash at its Bucksport location.

The Leadbetter’s project was approved by the Bucksport Planning Board in September.

In East Orland, C.N. Brown tore down its old Big Apple store in 2013 and replaced it with a new gas station and store with expanded offerings.

In the fall of 2014, Mountain View & Variety opened up just a short distance down the road near the intersection of Route 1 and Hatchery Road. In addition to gas it offers a deli, a redemption center and serves as a tagging station during hunting season.

Though it doesn’t sell gas, Snowman’s Grocery also is located just a stone’s throw away on Route 46.

According to records on the Hancock County Registry of Deeds website, Lawrence acquired the 1.2-acre parcel of land for the gas station from Acadia Resources Inc. on Jan. 17 through his firm Southstreet Development Co., LLC.

The purchase price was immediately available. Orland town records show the property is valued at $102,920. Previously, the site was home to Alley Auto Sales & Service.

Additional reporting by Steve Fuller