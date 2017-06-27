Town of Dedham passes budget

DEDHAM — The town of Dedham passed its 2017-2018 budget last Saturday at the Dedham School, after some vigorous discussion about the upkeep of roads in the town. Weighing in at $1,267,797, the new budget represents a 4 percent increase, or $49,297, over the 2016-2017 budget.

Over half of that increase came from a $26,460 bump in spending in the roads and bridges category, where the town is renewing its winter road maintenance contract and spending $20,000 more in a subcategory that’s also called roads and bridges.

Despite the budget increase, one man at the meeting thought that the town wasn’t doing enough to maintain its roads.

“The town is not providing the most basic of services by letting the condition of Green Lake Road continue to deteriorate,” said Dale Jellison, a resident of Green Lake Road.

While not a registered voter in Dedham, Jellison’s complaint resonated with voters who live on the road with him. He mentioned potholes, severe ruts and missing pavement as examples of disrepair.

The chairman of Dedham’s Board of Selectmen, Al Jellison (no relation to Dale), said that road repair projects are expensive, and acquiring the funds for them takes time.

“Essentially it takes time and money,” he said. “It takes over a million dollars to redo one road and do it the right way.”

Jellison explained that the selectmen hope to acquire a road bond next year that could help them make progress on the issue. In the past, the town has taken out $750,000 and $300,000 bonds to repair roads, Jellison said. Until next year, he said the selectmen hope to smooth out some of the worst parts of Green Lake Road.

After the meeting, Jellison explained that the town has finished its yearly payments for two new fire trucks and next year it will finish paying for a revaluation of the town. Those payments combined total about $100,000, which Jellison said could be put to good use repairing roads soon.

Green Lake Road wasn’t the only road discussion at the meeting. Voters debated whether to approve warrant item 35, which allows the selectmen to meet with the developer of a subdivision off of Green Lake Road and discuss bringing the private roads there (Grand View Drive and Jellison Brook) under the town’s ownership.

Ever since the subdivision was built 12 years ago, residents there have organized and paid directly for their own snow plowing and road maintenance. For the past three years, one resident, Michael Southard, has led the effort to turn the private road into a town road.

“Since we don’t get a discount on taxes, we want to get the services provided to us that everyone else in the town gets,” Southard said after the meeting. He explained how when the subdivision was first built, the developer designed the roads to meet town specifications, so that they might eventually be taken over by the town.

“There are house lots up there that are up for sale,” Southard said. He believed that a town road there would “make those house lots more desirable for people to purchase.”

More people moving in means a bigger tax base for Dedham, Southard said. But several voters were skeptical of the idea, especially in light of Dale Jellison’s comments on the state of Green Lake Road.

“We already know that we’re a little behind the eight ball on repairing existing roads,” said one voter, who said she lives on Green Lake Road.

Another voter said he knew he would have to pay for road maintenance when he moved to a private road himself 15 years ago.

“I just don’t understand why we should pay for other private roads when we have so many roads in town that need attention and need to be repaired,” he said.

Eventually the subdivision residents won out, with the vote passing 37-12 in their favor. But they can’t celebrate just yet, because the measure only allows selectmen to meet with a developer.

“Basically we’re just asking for a chance for the meeting to happen,” said Southard, who said the selectmen can walk away if it’s a bad deal.

After article 35, voters proceeded to pass the 2017-2018 school budget. At $230,919, the school budget is up 6.92 percent. Much of that increase is driven by transportation costs, which are up $102,360, or 46.51 percent, over last year.

In a letter to the town, AOS 47 Superintendent James Stoneton wrote that $100,000 is being allocated for the purchase of a new school bus. He explained that that funding comes from “the fund balance, reducing the actual school budget to $130,919 or 4.2 percent over last year.”

The Dedham School will be different next year for two reasons. The first reason is that the school has finally found a new well to draw drinking water from that is uncontaminated by salt. Stoneton said that the town still has to connect the well to the school, but it will be ready for use by the time the next school year begins.

Students and staff at the school have been drinking bottled water since a lead contamination issue was discovered in April 2016. Salt contamination was found later that year.

“After 18 months it’ll be nice to have some closure,” he said.

The second reason is that the school principal, Kathy Lawson, will retire on June 30 after 40 years at the post. Lawson was more than just a principal, said the town report. She also served in the capacity of a “teacher…ed tech, toilet unclogger, mediator, talent show host, and more that none of us are even aware of.”

Rep. Karl Ward (R-Dedham) presented Lawson with a legislative sentiment in recognition of her efforts. The applause and recognition brought Lawson close to tears.

“This has been my second home,” she said. “Thank you all.”