Town council votes to spend up to $30,000 on Wilson Hall

BUCKSPORT — After an hour of discussion with the public, the Bucksport Town Council voted to spend up to $30,000 to shore up the roof of the 177-year-old Wilson Hall building on Franklin Street.

The Town Council met last Thursday.

The repairs are a temporary measure to keep the former Methodist seminary from sustaining severe water damage over the winter.

“What it takes care of is the danger of collapse,” said Town Manager Susan Lessard, who was authorized by the council to seek quotes from local contractors to shore up the roof.

The plan is to remove the cupola of the town-owned building and plug up the major leaks that have opened up in that part of the roof.

“The cupola and that structure there is where the weakest part of the roof is,” Lessard said.

To fully repair the building’s roof would cost up to $250,000. The town council was hesitant to spend that much money without a developer around who might put the building to good use.

Councilors sought public input on the matter after their meeting on August 10, and they certainly received it last week.

Several residents mentioned other means of raising the $250,000 necessary to completely repair the roof.

“We are willing as an organization to do some pretty serious investigation into funding sources and grant writing,” said Brook Minner, head of the economic development group Main Street Bucksport.

“The fact that the building is on the National Register of Historic Places is important and actually opens up funding options,” Minner said before a packed town council chamber.

Carol Lewandowski, an English instructor at Eastern Maine Community College, suggested contacting the college’s building construction program.

That program could provide the town with volunteer student labor, which would cut down on the roof repair costs.

Many residents spoke about Wilson Hall’s historical significance to Bucksport.

“My mother and father met at that school,” said one woman who grew up in Bucksport and taught English and French there. “If I wasn’t here today, they would not be happy, I’m sure.”

“Yes it’s expensive,” she added. “Yes, there can be ways around the expense, but I think anyone who realizes how important history is to this town should also take that building into consideration.”

Local business owner Larry Wahl helped stabilize Wilson Hall a few years ago along with Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Hammond and other concerned citizens.

“Can you imagine Bucksport without the Buck Memorial Library, the Hayward House, the Jed Prouty?” he asked. “The owners of these properties have been responsible by making significant investments in the buildings.”

The strong show of support for Wilson Hall motivated councilors to take action to preserve the property.

“I see finally an energized group,” said Councilor Paul Rabs, who said that the idea of pursuing grants and enlisting student workers appealed to him. “Let’s put the patch on, let’s continue to work on it.”

Lessard said that the town could be an effective partner for any developers looking to work on Wilson Hall.

“Examples of that are the Jed Prouty, Gardner Commons,” she said, referring to two historic properties that are now housing facilities for the elderly. “What we really need to think about are partnerships and what the town needs.”

Town councilors plan to revisit the issue in a year, if no further progress is made before then.

“I’m all for ‘Let’s make a small investment and just give it a little bit more time,’” said the Mayor and Council Chairman David Keene.

“That’s a small investment into something that could really blossom into a wonderful center for the entire community.”