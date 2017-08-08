Seen in this partial group photo (other “Tip a Cop” participants were serving customers at the time) from left are Maryann Allen, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO); former Ellsworth Police Officer Tommy Jordan and his wife, Dawn; Sheriff’s Administrative Assistant Michelle Cote, HCSO; Deputy Travis Frost, HCSO; Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier; Detective Dotty Small of the Ellsworth Police Department (EPD); Reserve Sgt. Fred Ehrlenbach, EPD; Officer Shawn Merchant, EPD; and Ellsworth Police Officer Bart Tokas. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER “Tip A Cop” brings in big bucks August 8, 2017 on News ELLSWORTH — Law enforcement personnel from around Hancock County gathered at Pat’s Pizza in Ellsworth on Monday evening for the annual “Tip A Cop” fundraiser. The event, which features police officers and others in law enforcement working as waiters and waitresses, is a local fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Ellsworth Police Officer Bart Tokas, coordinator for the event, said afterward that $3,570 was raised during the four-hour event Monday and that he expected a little more to come in after the event, too.