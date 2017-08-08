“Tip A Cop” brings in big bucks

ELLSWORTH — Law enforcement personnel from around Hancock County gathered at Pat’s Pizza in Ellsworth on Monday evening for the annual “Tip A Cop” fundraiser. The event, which features police officers and others in law enforcement working as waiters and waitresses, is a local fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Ellsworth Police Officer Bart Tokas, coordinator for the event, said afterward that $3,570 was raised during the four-hour event Monday and that he expected a little more to come in after the event, too.