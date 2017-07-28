Time for “Tip A Cop”

The annual “Tip A Cop” event, a local fundraiser for the Special Olympics, will take place this year on Monday, Aug. 7, at Pat’s Pizza in Ellsworth (396 High St.) from 4-8 p.m.

Last year’s event (where law enforcement officers, seen in this photo with restaurant staff, work as waiters and waitresses) raised just over $3,800. Ellsworth Police Officer Bart Tokas, coordinator for the event, said that is a state record for a “Tip A Cop” fundraiser. Tokas hopes to beat that record at this year’s event.