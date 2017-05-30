Three honored at HCPC meeting

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth City Planner Michele Gagnon was elected as a new member of the Hancock County Planning Commission’s executive board at the organization’s annual meeting Tuesday at the Franklin Veterans Club.

Gagnon, who has been Ellsworth’s city planner since 2002, was elected to represent District 1. She joins Denis Blodgett (District 2), Beverly Sanborn (District 3) and Rod Franzius (chairman) as board members.

Gagnon also received an HCPC Achievement Award for Outstanding Municipal Accomplishments. In the 15 years she has spent as city planner, Gagnon has secured over $1 million in grant money for the city of Ellsworth.

“[Michele] has made countless contributions for the city of Ellsworth over the years,” HCPC Planning Technician Sheri Walsh said. “We can’t thank her enough for all the hard work she’s done. This is something she deserves and is long overdue.”

Another award recipient was Executive Director Tom Martin, who has been with the HCPC since 1990. The Maine Association of Planners was originally scheduled to give Martin an award for lifetime achievement at its May 12 meeting, but he was unable to attend that event.

Although Martin knew about that award and was aware he would be receiving it at some point, he did not know that Executive Board Vice Chairman Dave Milan would be on hand to present it to him on the Maine Assocation of Planners’ behalf Tuesday evening.

“He thought he would be receiving it in the mail,” Walsh said. “We felt it was appropriate for him to formally get the recognition he wasn’t able to get the first time around.”

Jim Fisher, a former senior planner, received an HCPC Achievement Award for Outstanding Regional Accomplishments. Fisher is now working for Washington Hancock Community Agency. He left the HCPC in 2015 to spend 11 months in Colombia with the Peace Corps.

Also passed at Tuesday’s meeting was the HCPC’s annual budget. The latest budget includes an expected revenue of $466,660 — an increase of about $3,000 from last year — and expected expenditures of $456,228. The expenditures figure includes $176,200 in subcontracts.

MaineDOT Bureau of Planning Assistant Director Scott Rollins also was on hand to give a presentation about the benefits of focusing work toward infrastructure projects. Another guest speaker was Steven Rowe, a former U.S. Army officer who currently serves as president of the Maine Community Foundation.