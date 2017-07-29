Third-grader opens Little Free Library in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but there are free books.

Makayla Berry, a third-grade student in Dedham, has created a Little Free Library for “poor children” with help from her grandfather, John Veazie of Blue Hill.

Little Free Libraries are sturdy, weatherproof, dollhouse-sized libraries. They are usually erected at the end of a driveway or edge of a yard. Visitors may take a book to read and/or donate a book. The motto is “Take a Book, Return a Book.”

“If they really like that book, they can keep it,” Berry explained. If you stop by, be sure to sign her guestbook.

Veazie said, “We saw the Little Free Library online and she said she would like to make one of them to help poor kids that couldn’t afford books.

“As a grandfather, that melted my heart. So we researched the movement and found out you could become a steward and get your LFL on the map so people would be able to find it.

“After we received the plaque and paperwork, Makayla and I gathered a bunch of scrap wood and built it,” Veazie said. “We hung it on the tree and Makayla took all her own books and filled it with them. That made me so proud.”

The family registered the library with the national Little Free Library organization. Berry is registered as No. 24070.

Berry’s Little Free Library is located at her grandparents’ house at 12 Kingdom Road and just contains children’s books.

However, Pat Horton, retired Blue Hill Library children’s librarian, is planning to create a Little Free Library for all ages at Tradewinds Marketplace on South Street in Blue Hill.

Owners Chuck and Belinda Lawrence have agreed to let Horton have space by the grocery store’s dog wash station.

“I think there are a lot of people who don’t go to the library, but most people in the area go to Tradewinds,” Horton said.

The Sedgwick resident said she likes the idea of having books accessible in a public place that people can take without fear about not returning them on time or at all.

“Parents can pick a book before they go into the store — maybe that will keep the kid happy,” Horton said.

Horton has the blessing of Library Director Rich Boulet and the Friends of the Blue Hill Library, which is providing funds for the project. Horton has recruited her builder husband, Peter Horton, to construct the little library.

A Mount Desert Elementary School kindergarten teacher has had a Little Free Library at her house in Trenton since last Halloween.

Jackie Wheaton said she loves “physical books, has many” and “wants to share good ones,” so she started a Little Free Library at 424 Oak Point Road.

Like Berry, Wheaton also has registered her Little Free Library with the eponymous organization. Wheaton is charter No. 42464.

Wheaton posts reading lists, book recommendations and photos of momentarily available books on a Facebook page, called “Little Free Library Charter #42464.”

Wheaton has given away coupons for free doughnuts from the Sugar Bakery in Trenton. The coupons are found tucked in the pages of a book.

“I can’t say that it’s drawn scores of patrons, but generally the person who takes the card, borrows the book too,” she said. “That’s gratifying.”

Another spot to grab a book is Owen DiDonato’s Little Free Library at 9 School St. in Ellsworth. The library is located outside Mortons Moo ice cream shop.

Owen’s father, Kevin DiDonato, said the library, which has books for all ages, needs donations.

A Wisconsin man named Todd Bol founded the Little Free Library movement in 2010. It started as one little library in his yard as a way to honor his late mother, according to the Star Tribune.