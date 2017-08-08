Texas-sized hearts bring ambulances to Downeast Maine

GOULDSBORO — Thanks to two ambulance donations from over 2,000 miles away, two fire departments in eastern Hancock County have much more horsepower these days.

It all began when Kaye Rosenquist of Winter Harbor was having lunch this past winter with some members of Houston’s Cypress Creek Emergency Medical Service on a winter day. During the conversation, Rosenquist, who owns homes in Maine and the Texas, told some of her former colleagues about Downeast Maine’s fire departments and their needs.

Rosenquist, who spent over 20 years as a volunteer for the Cypress Creek EMS, mentioned that the fire department in her native Gouldsboro was in dire need of an ambulance. The staff at Cypress Creek was ready to help more than she could possibly know.

“We got to talking about the need for an ambulance, and eventually, they said, ‘Well, we might have one for you,’” Rosenquist said. “I didn’t know what they meant by that at first. It’s not every day you casually send an ambulance across the country as a donation.”

Yet that’s exactly what the Cypress Creek EMS did. For no charge at all, it delivered an ambulance to the Gouldsboro Fire Department. After a three-day journey from the northern outskirts of Houston to Gouldsboro’s Prospect Harbor, those ambulances have been in use since January.

Less than a month later, Rosenquist was made aware that the Sullivan Fire Department was also in need of an ambulance. Wondering if there was any chance Cypress Creek EMS had another one, she decided to call again. Within a week, a second ambulance was on its way to Hancock County.

“They made the whole thing seem so easy and did everything they could to make sure [the ambulances] arrived here without any worries at all,” Rosenquist said. “It would be understandable if they wouldn’t have been able to get them to Maine right away, but they were here in a flash.”

To get the ambulances to Downeast Maine, crews from Cypress Creek EMS took turns driving them in 12-hour shifts. When they needed fuel, those crews serviced them out of pocket to ensure the fire departments in Gouldsboro and Sullivan didn’t have to pay the expenses.

Norm Uhl, a spokesman for Cypress Creek EMS, said the ambulance service had little doubt as to what course of action to take when it heard Gouldsboro and Sullivan needed ambulances. It wasn’t an easy task, but the folks at Cypress Creek were going to do whatever it took.

Although Cypress Creek EMS now has nearly 20 vehicles of its own, there was a time when it, like the fire departments in Gouldsboro and Sullivan, had shortage of vehicles at its disposal. That, Uhl said, was a major factor in getting the ambulances to Maine.

“We’ve been in a situation like that before, and we know how tough it can be when you don’t have the staff or the equipment in this field,” Uhl said. “This is a job where lives are at stake if you don’t have what you need, and when we heard some folks in Maine needed these ambulances, we knew it was the right thing to do.”

Whether they’re rushing to calls or being used as transport vehicles, the ambulances have already provided safety and emergency protection to people in Downeast Maine. In smaller towns like these, one more responder on the roads can make all the difference.

“It brought so much joy to my heart,” Rosenquist said. “These are people who have never met the people in Gouldsboro but still spent their own time and their own money to help them out. It was one of those cases that can show how the public can really pull together and help each other when somebody needs it.”