Telephone Museum gets archive of telephone industry trade mag

ELLSWORTH — Upon hearing its name, potential visitors to The Telephone Museum sometimes assume it is simply a collection of old telephones.

Anyone who has been to the museum on Winkumpaugh Road can attest it is more than that. There are phones, to be sure, but there are also switchboards, trunk systems, phone booths and wiring that connects the phones so visitors can see how they work.

Unseen by most visitors is a large collection of printed materials including phone books, user manuals and technical plans for phone systems.

That print collection was significantly bolstered recently when the museum acquired an archive of more than a century’s worth of bound volumes of a leading telephone industry trade publication.

Telephony (subtitled “An Illustrated Monthly Telephone Journal” and “The Journal of the Telephone Industry”) was based in Chicago and first printed in 1901.

It “connected customers with the [telephone] industry for more than a century and reported on developments in this innovative and important industry covering the evolution from party lines to the first cell phones to today’s mobile and broadband revolution,” according to a 2009 description of the publication.

First published by Telephony Publishing Corp., Telephony was eventually acquired by Penton Media. In 2009, the magazine morphed into a new product called Connected Planet. It ceased publication at the end of 2011.

In 2016, Penton closed the Chicago office space where Telephony and Connected Planet had operated and the bound volumes were kept.

Telephone Museum volunteer David Thompson said an employee in that office found out about the Ellsworth museum and made contact. Thompson said that employee was looking for a good home for the bound volumes rather than risking an uncertain future for them that might include a Dumpster.

Thompson said The Telephone Museum had a couple of months between being offered the Telephony archive and the date the bound volumes had to be out of the Chicago office space. The moving company working with Penton to empty that space was helpful, Thompson said, and the bound volumes were eventually trucked to Ellsworth.

The collection overwintered on pallets and under plastic wrap in storage at Washington Junction awaiting more favorable weather to make the move to North Ellsworth. On June 17, volunteers moved the Telephony collection to the museum, forming a box brigade to get the cardboard boxes off the small trailer and into the basement of the museum’s visitor center building.

There, metal storage racks awaited the bound volumes which span from 1901 to 2006, with a small gap from January 1995 to January 1999.

On the afternoon of June 17, Thompson and fellow museum volunteer Charlie Dunne thumbed through some of the volumes from the early 1900s, which alongside articles such as “What Independent Telephony Has Done For Kansas City” featured ads for steel wire, insulators and cedar poles.

Volunteers said they are in the process of figuring out with Penton what rights they have as far as republishing any of the information in the Telephony archives. They said they are grateful to have such a comprehensive collection that captures the history of the industry the museum is designed to highlight.