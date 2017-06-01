Talk on geology in Lamoine June 7

LAMOINE — Harold “Hal” Borns Jr. will give a special presentation on Lamoine’s geology — from Ice Age to now — on Wednesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at the Lamoine Town Hall.

Borns, a world renowned expert on glacial eskers, will address such questions as “How was Lamoine formed?” “Why is it important to you?”

The talk, which is free and open to all, is an opportunity for Lamoine residents to hear how prehistoric natural forces shaped our peninsula, our present geology and what consequences our human activities may have on what nature has given us.

Borns is the founder and director of the Climate Change Institute and School of Earth and Climate Sciences at the University of Maine, where he also served for 50 years as professor of glacial and Ice Age geology.

This program is being presented by Friends of Lamoine (www.lamoine.org).