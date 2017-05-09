Surry students learn about ice cream making

SURRY — Students at Surry Elementary School are learning how to make ice cream and competing to make the most popular flavor at Pugnuts Ice Cream Shop.

Owners Karl Holmes and Eric Treworgy hosted the first group of middle school students Friday and will host more students for the next two Fridays, May 12 and 19.

“At the end of it, we’ll take each group’s ice cream flavor and name and do a judging,” said Holmes. The winning flavor will be sold at Pugnuts and the shop will donate $100 to the school in honor of the winning group.

So far, the competition is chocolaty.

Friday’s group made chocolate ice cream swirled with fudge and dotted with Oreo cookie chunks. The students named their creation “Chocodile.”

After making the ice cream, students ate cones filled with chocodile and peppered Holmes with questions about the business.

At the top of students’ minds was why there was no actual live pug dog as a mascot at the shop.

Holmes said dog fur is the main reason. It would be difficult to keep the ice cream shop clean enough for Pugnuts’ standards with a dog around.

The ice cream making project is part of a “mini-courses” program that the school has been running for several years.

“The Parent Teacher Community Organization (PTCO) organizes ‘mini-courses’ over three consecutive Fridays in May,” said Surry Elementary Principal Fred Cole. “All of our students in grades K-8 sign up for various classes, taught mostly by community members, ranging from ‘making stress balls’ with parent Vicki Esposito and teacher Joan Dwyer to a class called ‘Junior Detective’ with parent and Maine State Police Detective Greg Mitchell.”

“Pugnuts has been a great friend of the school since they opened,” Cole said. “They have donated ice cream for school events and have made donations of money for healthy school snacks.”