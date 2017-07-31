Surry Planning Board tables gravel permit issue

SURRY — Nearly 40 residents crammed into the Surry town office July 26 for a Planning Board review of M.E. Astbury & Son Construction Co.’s permit to mine gravel in a pit off Morgan Bay Road.

But, the Planning Board tabled the matter almost immediately.

The groundwork construction company is owned by Mike Astbury. The board had previously issued Astbury a mining extraction permit for less than four acres.

However, Astbury has decided to seek a permit to extract gravel from a larger area — up to 7.9 acres of a 26-acre parcel, according to the construction company’s attorney, Andy Hamilton of the Bangor-based firm Eaton Peabody.

Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ferrell hadn’t had time to determine whether the expanded application was complete. That process must occur before the Planning Board begins its review.

So, the board voted unanimously to table the gravel pit issue. Planning Board Chairman Bill Barker said the matter would be tabled for 10 days and that an emergency meeting of the board would be held.

Barker did allow a few abutters to comment on the project despite the motion to table.

Bear Springs Lane resident Scarlett Kinney, whose property, including a retreat business, abuts the pit, has several concerns.

Surry’s land use ordinance is called the Unified Development Ordinance.

Kinney said during a July interview that the ordinance defines gravel extraction as an industrial activity “but there’s no industrial zone in Surry.”

“My property has several springs,” Kinney said. “We’re very concerned about [Astbury] causing water table to shift and those springs being drained off.”

Kinney also is concerned the pit operation will negatively affect her property value. She’s counting on her property for retirement.

“We’re also concerned about the way the town of Surry has treated us,” Kinney said. “We’ve been unable to get any paperwork from the town. It’s been very ugly.”

At the Planning Board meeting, Kinney told the board, “Mike has done a great job, but I think the town of Surry was not prepared to handle this situation.”

“I agree that this needs to be tabled and I think we need a long tabling of it so everybody can address those concerns,” Kinney said. “Ten days is not enough. We need about six months. I have a right to live in peace and quiet on my residential property.”

Hamilton said, “We will be further from the Kinney property than the existing Carter pit.”

Astbury attended the meeting with his wife and three grown children.

“Throughout my life my wife and I have worked hard to be good neighbors,” Astbury said. “I do pledge to be as good a neighbor as we can be.”

Astbury said there are several gravel pits between Route 172 and Morgan Bay Road.

One of the pits was once used as a mud run for trucks, “which probably made more noise than we make or will make,” Astbury said.

Residents have concerns that the mining operation will affect water quality.

The Department of Environmental Protection requires gravel pits to stay 5 feet above the water table because that helps protect the water table from any accidental spills, Astbury said.

“We have stated we will not store more than 55-gallon drums of fuel,” he said.

Surry resident Don Mead asked Astbury about the typical hours of operation for the pit.

Astbury said usually 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 or 4 p.m.

There is no word yet on when the emergency meeting will be held.