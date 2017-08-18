Surry Forest property dedicated

SURRY — Supporters of Blue Hill Heritage Trust (BHHT) gathered at a dedication for the newly acquired Surry Forest on Aug. 11.

The forest was dedicated to longtime board member Pamela Johnson, who died last winter from complications of ALS, said spokeswoman Chrissy Allen.

Johnson left her estate to BHHT, half of which has been directed toward the stewardship of this property, Allen said. “This forest was a passion project for her in the remaining year of her life.”