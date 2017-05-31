Surry Fire Department needs more space

SURRY — Town officials have proposed expanding the municipal building to provide more space for the Fire Department.

The building is not in compliance with state and federal standards for public safety facilities.

The Board of Selectmen held a public hearing at the Surry Elementary School May 22.

The project would entail borrowing $850,000, Selectman Bill Matlock said.

Surry Fire Chief Richard Black explained that one issue is the amount of clearance — 36 inches — that fire trucks are required to have when parked inside the Fire Department bay. Surry only has 12 inches.

Also, the entrance and door widths don’t meet standards for public buildings.

“We have talked our way out of fines for several years,” Matlock said.

Space in general also is an issue.

“Right now the Fire Department is very crowded,” Black said. “Fire trucks are getting bigger.”

“The current meeting room and work areas are inadequate,” Black said. “There is an acute shortage of storage space.”

The expansion is just one part of the project.

“We’re adding on to it, but we’re also making improvements to the existing building,” Matlock said.

A new roof is proposed for the entire municipal building as well as installing a boiler.

The expansion will create storage space for the department’s equipment as well as an office for the fire chief and space for emergency communications.

“This is not a want project, this is a need project,” Matlock said.

With interest rates still at historic low levels, now is the time do to the project, Matlock said. The First Bank already has offered an interest rate of 3.2 percent for 15 years, he said.

About a dozen residents attended the hearing. One woman asked whether the expansion would be adequate for another 15 to 25 years.

Black said the Fire Department has considered that question and the expansion should be adequate because it will add 40 feet of space to the truck bays.

Surry is holding another public hearing on the proposal on May 31. A special town meeting to vote on whether to borrow money to fund the proposed expansion is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the school.